American Oncology Network Appoints New Executive Board Member

Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), whose mission is to support the long-term viability of community oncology, is pleased to announce that Medical Oncologist Douglas Heldreth, MD has been named to its Executive Board, providing strategic guidance to its growing network of physicians and physician practices, currently in 15 states. He joins current Executive Board members: Stephen Orman, MD, Vipul Patel, MD, Craig Reynolds, MD and Daniel Spitz, MD. Dr. Roy Ambinder who joined the Board in August 2019, has stepped down from the position.

After graduating from West Virginia University School of Medicine, Dr. Douglas Heldreth completed his internship at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, W. Va. and his residency at Orlando Regional Medical Center/University of Florida in Orlando, Fla. Dr. Heldreth practiced internal medicine for over six years and, from 1992 to 1994, he also served as Medical Director of Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Fla. His experience with hospice patients strengthened his interest in oncology and inspired him to return to the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa, Fla. to pursue further training in hematology/medical oncology. After completing his fellowship, Dr. Heldreth joined Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in 1996. He practices in Naples, Fla.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA said “With more than three decades of expertise in all areas of oncology practice management, AON enables physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients. The addition of Dr. Heldreth to our Board strengthens our ability to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.”

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added “We’re grateful for Dr. Ambinder’s hard work and dedication and so pleased to have such an experienced and highly respected physician as an addition to the Board. Our Board members do an excellent job helping our partners successfully navigate today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape while serving the needs of their patients.”

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 88 physicians and 61 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 15 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

