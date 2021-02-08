Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TrafficGuard®, Inc., a crash-tested traffic barriers manufacturer, launches new quick-installation line, Core-In Protection Systems

/EIN News/ -- GENEVA, Ill., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrafficGuard®, an industry leader in bollard manufacturing, has launched their new product line, TrafficGuard® Core-In Protection Systems. The Core-In bollard system is crash tested to ASTM F3016 and offers new patent pending technology that can be deployed rapidly enabling end users to protect their assets overnight. The Core-In system offers rapid installation in existing slabs of 3 inches or more, making this an ideal solution for businesses and storefronts looking for minimal interruptions and a less expensive installation process. The Core-In product line is ASTM F3016 tested in 10 and 20 MPH and offered in both fixed and removable options. Removable units feature the patented (US PATENT 8,297,873) Helix Lock system as well as traffic rated sleeves. Both fixed and removable units are available with signage options.

With over 20 years in the industry and 28 ASTM F3016 tests, TrafficGuard® offers many other traffic barriers and bollard products as well. TrafficGuard®, the first in the industry to test crash-tested products that meet ASTM F3016, offers a wide variety of traffic bollards and traffic control devices including removable traffic bollards, surface-mounted and embedded fixed bollards.

For each type of bollard TrafficGuard® manufactures, there are various finishing options available, including stainless steel, carbon steel and galvanized. TrafficGuard® bollards are made from high-quality steel and comply with the Buy American Act (41 U.S.C 8302-8305).

For more information on TrafficGuard®’s new Core-In system or any of their other traffic barriers and traffic control devices available, please visit www.trafficguard.net. Bollard Warehouse, Inc. is the licensed manufacturer of TrafficGuard®, Inc. ASTM F3016 crash tested bollard line.

About TrafficGuard

Founded in 1998, TrafficGuard® is an industry-leading bollard manufacturer, providing customers property protection with fixed, removable and collapsible barrier posts. People commonly use TrafficGuard® bollards for a variety of applications, including building security, traffic control, perimeter protection and pedestrian safety. For more information on TrafficGuard® and its product lines, please visit www.trafficguard.net.

Contact info:
sales@trafficguard.net
Phone: 877-727-7347


