Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on April 9, 2021. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2021.
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
(516) 444-3400
