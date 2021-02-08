FINTECH.TV Announces Multimillion Dollar Raise in Strategic Funding Led by Brand Capital International

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINTECH.TV, the leading financial technology, impact investing and Digital Asset media network for broadcast, over-the-top (OTT) and digital distribution around the globe, today announced that it closed a multimillion dollar (USD) strategic funding round led by Brand Capital International, the strategic investment arm for India-based Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd, or The Times of India Group, India’s largest media conglomerate and leaders in English and regional print, TV, radio and digital media, followed by global strategic investors like Ibrahim Al Husseini, Kris Roil and Brace Young.



The raise is designed to support FINTECH.TV’s global expansion across Africa, Middle East, the Nordics and especially India. FINTECH.TV is currently broadcasting from NYSE, NASDAQ and London Stock Exchange with Bloomberg as the broadcasting partner. This raise expands their broadcasting partners to CNBC Africa and CNBC Arabia. Along with The Times group, FINTECH.TV will be launching their prime show, The Digital Asset Report, on ET Now, which will be the first ever dedicated Blockchain show on any financial news network in India. Additionally, FINTECH.TV will be launching their sustainable business show, The IMPACT, on Times Now.

Launched in 2019, FINTECH.TV has emerged as the leader in deep cutting-edge technology and impact investment news, creating a unique niche with its viewership across millennials to hedge fund managers. Its shows, hosts, guests and editorial content focuses on emerging topics and technologies, spanning environmental sustainability, digital securities, social impact and more. Prominent shows and programs include The IMPACT, featuring leaders in sustainable investing, climate change and social impact; and The Digital Asset Report, a show focusing on the complex global ecosystem of Blockchain technology, digital assets and related legislation and regulations. With the expansion to Africa, Middle East and India, FINTECH.TV will now reach 850 million households across the world.

“India is one of the fastest growing economies supported by one of the most skilled youth populations with deep impact and sustainability values, providing global leadership to the tech, impact and financial communities,” said Kavita Gupta, co-founder and CSO at FINTECH.TV. “With CSR, India has changed the way philanthropy and impact investment is viewed. Earlier this year with the change in the Supreme Court’s regulation on crypto, Indian youth are becoming one of the largest growing crypto holders in the world. With Brand Capital International’s investment and our partnership with The Times of India group, I am very excited to take both our flagship shows, Digital Asset Report and The IMPACT, to mainstream broadcast with ET Now and Times Now respectively to foster the local ecosystem in India.”

“The continuation of global validation of our core belief at FINTECH.TV to amplify voices of next generation from sustainability to digital infrastructure while helping capital markets to create and engineer the value aligned product has been very humbling, especially this early in our journey,” said Vince Molinari, CEO of FINTECH.TV. “We are thrilled by this partnership and capital infusion from The Times of India Group, and believe this will spur distribution, thus expanding our viewership and corporate footprint.”

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome FINTECH.TV to the Brand Capital International portfolio,” said Neville Taraporewalla, President of BCCL Worldwide Inc & Brand Capital International. “Their in-depth coverage of blockchain, alternative technologies transitioning to public markets, digital assets, new regulatory policies on alternative and digital products will allow more Indians to gain access to the latest information and ultimately be better informed about investment opportunities. We look forward to helping support their mission through our vast media networks.”

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform bringing you the latest in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs and ESG, with a studio presence at leading international exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and the London Stock Exchange, as well as distribution on Bloomberg Television, CNBC Africa and CNBC Arabia.

Brand Capital International, is the strategic investment arm of The Times of India Group, that leverages brand-led growth and value creation via unique and pioneering investment models and programs.

The Times of India Group is the largest media conglomerate in India with a global reach. The Group engages with over 550 million Indians every month via print, TV, radio, websites & apps and OOH sites. The Times Group's key brands include The Times of India, the world's largest broadsheet English daily; The Economic Times, India's largest (and the world's second largest) financial daily; Radio Mirchi, India's largest FM radio network; Times Now and ET Now, India's leading English news and business news channels and Zoom, a leading general entertainment channel.