Former DHS, DOD executive Dr. John Zangardi Joins LookingGlass Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- Reston, VA., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in operationalizing threat intelligence, announced the appointment today of Dr. John Zangardi to its Advisory Board. Zangardi brings extensive federal government and business experience, with comprehensive expertise in public sector digital transformation, from technology acquisitions strategy to information architecture development and infrastructure implementation.

Zangardi is currently the President of Redhorse Corporation, a technology services company. He also serves as a Director on the Board of Qualys and Symetrica, and as an advisor to Absolute Software. Previously, he worked at Leidos as a senior vice president responsible for business initiatives and strategic partnerships on areas such as digital transformation, security products/services, and logistics. Zangardi enjoyed a distinguished career in government service spanning more than thirty years, concluding with his role as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a presidential appointment.

“John is a recognized leader in both the private and public sectors. We are excited to have him join our Advisory Board. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue our global expansion and evolve our solutions, and we look forward to working closely with him,” said LookingGlass Executive Vice President, Ron Nielson.

“Throughout my time in the government, I saw first-hand the growing sophistication of threat actors, which are now affecting both the government and private corporations. I am proud to join the Advisory Board of LookingGlass because their best-in-class threat intelligence platform pushes organizations to think of what their adversary can see and do, and to use that intelligence to inform their cybersecurity program. I look forward to helping the company deliver solutions that will solve significant national security challenges,” added Zangardi.

LookingGlass empowers organizations with threat intelligence and active defense through the company’s product portfolio to monitor, model, manage and mitigate risks in real time. The company’s portfolio of products includes scoutPRIME, which allows you to see what the adversary sees through an “outside-in” view of your internet infrastructure, and scoutTHREAT, which guides and enables your analysts to model adversarial capabilities and intent.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass addresses cybersecurity challenges head on, empowering organizations to meet their missions with tailored, actionable threat intelligence and active defense capabilities delivered at machine speed. With foundational solutions that provide effective, dynamic functionality, LookingGlass helps the private and public sectors enhance their cyber mission performance while transforming their cybersecurity missions and operations.

Find out how we can help your organization at https://www.lookingglasscyber.com.

