ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|1-Feb-21
|71,399
|451.81
|32,258,703.65
|2-Feb-21
|70,266
|459.08
|32,257,968.24
|3-Feb-21
|70,257
|459.14
|32,257,798.98
|4-Feb-21
|70,579
|457.04
|32,257,687.30
|5-Feb-21
|69,776
|462.32
|32,258,575.17
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
