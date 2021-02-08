Nigerian Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) Vice President; Grace Iyorhe has been appointed into Rugby Africa Women's Rugby Advisory Sub Committee

In a letter dated 19th January 2021 by Chairwoman, Africa Rugby Advisory Committee states; ''Following the agreement of the Women’s Rugby Advisory Committee, the Chairwoman of the Sub Committee, Leadership Training & Conferences, Ms. Regina Hellen Lunyolo, is pleased and honoured to inform you of your official appointment as a member of the same Sub Committee. Your involvement in Rugby and the passion you show for your sector and the function you occupy in the great and diverse field of rugby are now rewarded and you fully deserve this new distinction'' - Paula Lanco (Women’s Rugby Advisory Committee Chairwoman).

Grace Iyorhe is a lover and a great enthusiast of Rugby. In the year 2012, she developed strong interest in Rugby and partook in Medical and Coaching courses in which she obtained relevant certificates.

In the year 2017, she was selected by the National Association of Women in Sports (NAWiS) as Women's representative in the Nigerian Rugby Football Federation (NRFF).

Following her membership into NRFF, Grace partook in many activities concerning the development of the sport in Benue State and later contested for the position of the National Vice President of the NRFF in 2017 and emerged winner.

She has since 2017 been involved in the Administration and Management of the sport in Nigeria. As an administrator of the sport, She set up Male and Female Rugby teams in Benue state and has also developed and helped to inculcate the sport in secondary schools across Benue State.

Grace is a retired Chief Nursing Officer, Retired as premier league grade one football referee and once served as Chairman of Benue State Football Association. She was also a former member of the National Women's Football Board.

