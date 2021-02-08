Canon XA45 now available in EMEA – a compact 4K camcorder with professional recording capabilities

Responding to the continuously growing market requirement for 4K content across multiple genres including corporate, education, house of worship and independent documentary and film making, Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) today announces the XA45 is available in EMEA. The 20x optical zoom professional camcorder, which has a 1⁄2.3 inch-type CMOS sensor, can record in 4K UHD or Full HD XF-AVC [1] and MP4 codecs – giving users creative flexibility. The XA45 follows on from the XA40 (launched in 2019), with the addition of a 3G-SDI output terminal, allowing users to connect to broadcast standard equipment such as live streaming encoders – reflecting the increased need for professional IP connections.

Compact and powerful

Weighing approximately 730g (body only), the XA45 is a highly compact 4K UHD camcorder. Despite being small, the combination of a 4K UHD 1/2.3-inch type CMOS sensor and DIGIC DV6 image processor delivers sharp 4K UHD images and incredible Full HD images thanks to oversampled HD processing – meeting the accelerating demand for quality content.

A step up from the XA15 and XA11, users of the XA45 can enjoy the professional recording format of XF-AVC – providing integration into professional workflows with additional metadata, and therefore enhanced creative ability in post-production. The camcorder supports 4K UHD XF-AVC or Full HD [2] with a maximum bit rate of 160 Mbps at 25.00P and 45 Mbps when capturing Full HD. While camcorders like the 4K-capable XA45 help futureproof user content in line with the rising demand for 4K content, Full HD is still widely used. In Full HD mode the XA45 offers 25.00P, 50.00P and 50.00i.

For those that require a faster turnaround without compromising the quality, the XA45 can also record 4K/UHD footage to SD cards using the MP4 CODEC.

The perfect streaming set-up companion

2020 saw the acceleration of live streaming across a multitude of sectors. For many, such as education and corporate, the need for reliable filming equipment that can stream in high-quality proved increasingly important as many institutions and businesses went virtual. With its 3G-SDI output, this is just one challenge the XA45 is a direct response to. However, with the choice of both SDI and HDMI outputs, the XA45 easily integrates into multiple live streaming set-ups.

Optical excellence

Equipped with a high quality 20x optical zoom lens the XA45 has an impressive zoom ratio for a small camcorder - starting with a 35mm equivalent focal length range of 29.3mm at its widest up to 601mm telephoto. The 20x optical zoom can also be enhanced using the camcorder’s built-in 2x extender. With an optional digital zoom range of up to 400x also available, users can capture images from a long distance that may otherwise be impossible. When image stabilisation is required the XA45 features 3 powerful IS modes, Standard IS, Dynamic IS and Powered IS to ensure images remain shake free in all conditions.

In December 2020, Canon launched a firmware update (https://bit.ly/2YSzxt4) for its camcorder range – including the XF405 / XF400, XA40 / XA45, XA55 / XA50 and both the LEGRIA HF G60 and HF G50. The update confirmed the XA45 supports Custom Picture – a feature that adjusts image settings such as, sharpness, saturation, skin detail and noise reduction, giving users enhanced creative flexibility to suit their filming needs. For improved customisation, it is also possible for users to allocate additional features to assignable buttons, such as zebra, peaking and markers for increased functionality.

Versatile audio options

“Professional audio recording is also supported by the XA45. A detachable handle/grip contains two standard 3-pin XLR connectors for external microphones, supporting two or four channel audio recording. It also has line, mic and 48V Phantom inputs and an on-board stereo microphone is available as is a standard 3.5mm Stereo Jack plug which can also supply power to an external microphone” ” said Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa.

For more information about the XA45, please visit: https://bit.ly/2MNou1Z.

1. XF-AVC recording may require user-executed firmware update. Firmware is available at no cost via the Canon website/Product support page. 2. Specifically, the camcorder is capable of recoding in XF-AVC in 4K UHD 3840x2160 - 29.97P / 23.98P / 25P, and FHD 1920x1080 – 59.94i / 59.94p / 50i / 50p / 29.97p / 25p / 23.98p.

