Zero Hash expands its customer base to Japanese exchanges through its automated post-trade settlement infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and TOKYO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash today announced that a number of Japanese exchanges, which are some of the most active trading platforms globally, leverage its automated post-trade settlement technology. Zero Hash automates the entire settlement infrastructure replacing manual bi-lateral settlement, and is able to support settlement twenty-five fiat pairs.



Through automation, the Zero Hash system allows virtual currency exchanges that are approved by the Japan Financial Services Agency to take on more Liquidity Providers without increasing their operational overhead, which in turn drives better pricing. Zero Hash also provides configurable netting tools which provides significant capital efficiency. Risk mitigation tools can also be employed to dynamically allocate money and crypto to counterparties in real time as opposed to days (which is a particular issue for Japanese Yen which has a t+2 settlement).

Clients report being able to expand the number of Liquidity Providers whilst simultaneously reducing the operational and capital costs. Zero Hash currently has over 300 institutions approved to its network. Japanese exchanges, including GMO Coin which is one of the largest Japanese exchanges, have seen a marked improvement in pricing across all assets, as well as providing greater coverage to new assets that they have launched.

“Zero Hash allows our institutional clients to widen the number of counterparties with whom they can trade through frictionless settlement of transactions, all whilst streamlining their operational overhead,” said Zero Hash CEO Edward Woodford. “This is another example of how Zero Hash provides the building blocks for the innovators building Finance 2.0.”

Key features of Zero Hash include:

Balance: Verify real-time account balances and deposits across all assets, with ownership validation.

Verify real-time account balances and deposits across all assets, with ownership validation. Lock: Lock and unlock the withdrawals of assets in real time for committed and exited transactions.

Lock and unlock the withdrawals of assets in real time for committed and exited transactions. Transfer: Transfer the ownership of assets in a fully automated way across 300 institutions on the Zero Hash network.

Transfer the ownership of assets in a fully automated way across 300 institutions on the Zero Hash network. Reporting: Access detailed transaction history with real time transaction updates across 1000+ transaction pairs.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash’s mission is to empower innovators by delivering access to the financial system 2.0. Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS.

In 2019, Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the Profit & Loss Readers Choice Awards.

