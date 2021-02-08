Leading Blockchain E-Wallet Launches its Newest Campaign

WadzPay aims to help individuals worldwide to gain access to digital currencies through blockchain and fintech technology.

/EIN News/ -- Singapore , Feb. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WadzPay, a leading blockchain e-wallet for all digital assets and currencies launches its new campaign called “Make Every Moment Special”. They aim to help people around the world to have easy access to digital currencies by using blockchain and fintech technology. Their goal is to become the transaction layer for digital currency.

WadzPay's mission is to drive financial inclusion while enabling broader acceptance. This is possible by building direct relationships between merchants, businesses, and consumers. By creating the WadzPay App, people can now enjoy access to their digital currency wallet by opening an account and adding funds in almost any digital currency and even pay for purchases at WadzPay merchants worldwide.

“Cryptocurrency payments have the potential of creating a more borderless and globalized economy, as well as fighting financial inequity by bringing fast and secured financial services to people without access to a bank,” Forbes said. “This is a big win for everyone in online and offline payments,” they added.

WadzPay was founded in 2018 by a group of seasoned entrepreneurs having decades of payments and tech experience. The blockchain-based payment platform can provide more benefits and advantages compared to traditional payment methods processing technologies such as credit cards, bank transfers, and cash payments. Furthermore, WadzPay can provide much lower transaction fees, faster and seamless payments while keeping the transaction safer and more secure.

CEO Anish Jain, who has more than 15 years of experience in the field of payments industry stated, “having seen first-hand how focal payments are to individuals, I wanted to port this philosophy over to the digital currency space, which is currently dominated by an appeal to traders and the tech industry by stressing the importance of adoption while ironically ignoring everyday customers.”

To learn more about WadzPay and how it can make your life easier, visit their website at www.wadzpay.com

About WadzPay:

WadzPay aims to be the leading blockchain e-wallet for all digital assets and currencies. They have established a great number of merchants and users to roll it out, hence allowing a seamless payment for all. Many milestones have already been hit and can be seen on their website. But they believe that they have many more great milestones to hit as well, and many of them are in the process of being achieved soon.

