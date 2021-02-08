Chicago Connected Vehicle Platform Automotive IoT Solution Technology Launched

Chicago, Illinois company Fueloyal Inc announced that their new IoT and connected vehicle platform is now available for vehicle manufacturers and corporations looking to improve operational efficiency.

/EIN News/ -- Bloomingdale, United States, Feb. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fueloyal Inc, an automotive IoT and connected vehicle solution provider in Chicago, Illinois, announced the launch of an updated range of services for vehicle manufacturers and corporations. The company uses IoT technology to help vehicle manufacturers increase vehicle profitability and generate new revenue streams.

The newly launched services at Fueloyal Inc aim to help you reduce costs, bring new revenue from mobility services, and add value to your business.

Vehicle OEMs and corporations that fail to manage their fleet effectively can see a decrease in profits in many ways, including through increased R&D expenses, warranty expenses, maintenance costs, and increased potential for mismanagement.

The team at Fueloyal Inc has created an IoT and connected vehicle platform that allows you to manufacture your vehicles and improve your organization’s everyday operations. The Fueloyal Enterprise Connected Vehicle & Mobility Platform helps you create applications that scale to millions of vehicles, devices, and users.

This 10-module platform enables vehicle OEMs to deploy custom connected vehicle platforms in less than 90 days and at a fraction of the cost. Some of its integration possibilities include fleet management, camera telematics, IoT gateways, MaaS, and EV Services.

With the help of this platform, there is no need for vehicle manufacturers to hire additional team members or dedicate huge financial budgets. Now with Fueloyal 10 Module platform, you can very quickly launch connected vehicle services and generate new revenue.

Vendor & Part analysis modules can help you directly reduce production costs, while Market place module will bring new sales & after-sales revenue to boost company growth.

With the recent announcement, the team at Fueloyal Inc is dedicated to helping vehicle OEMs and corporations improve the efficiency of their operation and launch their own branded connectivity and telematics platforms in months rather than years.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Empower your team to make decisions with real-time information. Begin by addressing one field, evaluate our platform, and help leadership teams to decide whether an IoT solution will add value to your business.”

