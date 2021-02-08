Famed Miami Interior Designer Steven G Gives Customized Bicycles to Miami Girls Group

Masked and socially distant girls await the start of the Embrace Girls 2020 Christmas party. Interior designer Steven G with Embrace Girls at their Dec. 22 Christmas party. Interior designer Steven G with Embrace Girls at their Dec. 22 Christmas party.

Interiors by G owner delivers on Christmas promise to give customized bicycles to dozens Embrace Girls, Inc. members. Press Invited to attend!

I’m blown away by Steven’s support,” said Embrace Girls Foundation Founder and CEO Velma R. Lawrence. "He's real - I love the way he loves us.” — Embrace Girls Founder and CEO Velma Lawrence

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christmas will come again for a group of Miami girls this Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, courtesy of famed Interior Designer Steven G.On Dec. 22, 2020, Steven Gurowitz, aka Steven G, of the red-hot Interiors by Steven G design firm, hosted a socially distanced party for two dozen families of The Embrace Girls Foundation, Inc., a Miami-based non-profit which works with local elementary and middle schools to help girls become healthy, educated, socially cultured and confident young ladies.G, whose international client list includes Fortune 500 companies, high-end real estate firms and developers as well as professional athletes and residential homeowners, hosted the Christmas party, reading “A Visit from Saint Nicholas,” ie, “The Night Before Christmas,” by Clement Clarke Moore, with the group before gifting them and their siblings with every item and more from a wish list each had shared with the design firm's team beforehand.Then G told the group that, instead of getting bicycles for those who has asked for them without knowing the size, color or style they preferred, he would order bicycles for each of them.At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, as the Embrace girls attend what they think will be a Valentine’s Day Family picnic in historic Women’s Park, 10251 W. Flagler St., Miami, Fla., G will surprise the girls with the custom-fitted bicycles.“I’m blown away by Steven’s support,” said Embrace Girls Foundation Founder and CEO Velma R. Lawrence. "He's real - I love the way he loves us."Founded in 2000, Embrace Girls Foundation Inc. provides uplifting, girl-centric programming for 166 at-risk girls in seven Miami based public elementary and middle schools and one private school. Embrace also partners with many other schools to bring uplifting programming, resources and services to those institutions.For more information on the bike giveaway and other Embrace Girls programs, call 877-466-4769, or email VRLawrence@Embracegirlpower.org.What: Valentine Surprise Customized Bicycle Giveaway with Stephen G., and Embrace GirlsWhen: Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 pmWhere: Women’s Park, 10251 W. Flagler St., Miami, Fla.Contact: 877-466-4769, or email VRLawrence@Embracegirlpower.org

Famed Interior Designer Steven G at the 2020 Embrace Girls Christmas Party.