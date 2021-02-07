Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (6 February 2021)

New cases: 515
Total active cases: 14,480
Total currently admitted: 248 (27 new)
Total number of tests conducted: 15,8327 (1,949 new)
Total confirmed cases: 26,875*
Total recovered: 11348 (587 new)
New discharges from treatment units: 10
Total deaths: 837 (38 new)
