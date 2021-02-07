Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 7 February 2021, 9 am EAT
Africa Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,656,459), deaths (94,725) and recoveries (3,164,456) by region:
Central (91,510 cases; 1,639 deaths; 76,595 recoveries): Burundi (1,717; 2; 1,155), Cameroon (31,394; 474; 29,501), CAR (4,995; 63; 4,908), Chad (3,473; 125; 2,849), Congo (8,060; 122; 5,860), DRC (23,485; 679; 15,107), Equatorial Guinea (5,578; 86; 5,358), Gabon (11,457; 71; 10,797), Sao Tome and Principe (1,351; 17; 1,060)
Eastern (368,957; 6,992; 295,357): Comoros (3,086; 108; 2,334), Djibouti (5,941; 63; 5,852), Eritrea (2,326; 7; 1,719), Ethiopia (141,453; 2,145; 125,531), Kenya (101,690; 1,776; 84,302), Madagascar (19,065; 281; 18,215), Mauritius (584; 10; 540), Rwanda (16,337; 217; 12,047), Seychelles (1,436; 6; 1,113), Somalia (4,854; 134; 3,720), South Sudan (4,355; 66; 3,663), Sudan (27,500; 1,831; 21,794), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (39,821; 327; 14,349)
Northern (1,108,734; 30,427; 952,698): Algeria (108,760; 2,911; 74,508), Egypt (169,106; 9,604; 132,054), Libya (122,894; 1,936; 103,312), Mauritania (16,792; 425; 15,985), Morocco (474,966; 8,381; 453,921), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (40; 6; 33), Tunisia (216,176; 7,162; 172,885)
Southern (1,744,571; 51,409; 1,546,011): Angola (20,062; 475; 18,475), Botswana (23,503; 163; 19,574), Eswatini (16,181; 604; 11,469), Lesotho (9,380; 183; 2,706), Malawi (26,875; 837; 11,348), Mozambique (44,112; 451; 26,790), Namibia (34,844; 371; 33,359), South Africa (1,473,700; 46,180; 1,340,497), Zambia (61,427; 829; 53,410), Zimbabwe (34,487; 1,316; 28,383)
Western (342,687; 4,258; 293,795): Benin (4,193; 55; 3,563), Burkina Faso (11,227; 134; 10,040), Cabo Verde (14,380; 135; 13,684), Côte d'Ivoire (29,567; 162; 27,773), Gambia (4,184; 132; 3,876), Ghana (70,046; 449; 63,502), Guinea (14,665; 84; 14,320), Guinea Bissau (2,772; 46; 2,427), Liberia (1,956; 84; 1,770), Mali (8,160; 338; 6,054), Niger (4,598; 165; 3,950), Nigeria (139,242; 1,641; 112,557), Senegal (28,489; 675; 23,292), Sierra Leone (3,772; 79; 2,452), Togo (5,436; 79; 4,535)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).