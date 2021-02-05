PSD NEWS RELEASE: MAUI COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER COVID-19 TESTING UPDATE

Newsroom Posted on Feb 5, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU –A continuous mass testing effort is underway at the Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC). Of the 15 inmate test results received, six (6) were positive, and nine (9) were negative. That brings the total active positive inmate cases to eight (8) at the facility. There are 15 inmates in medical isolation, including the eight (8) confirmed positive cases, and an additional 76 inmates on quarantine status as they undergo testing.

MCCC is working closely with the Maui District Health Office, the Department of Health and the Hawaii Army National Guard to implement mass testing at the facility.

“Unfortunately, the virus has made its way into the Maui jail. The MCCC security and medical staff were prepared and are working around the clock to safeguard the staff and inmates and mitigate spread of the virus, but COVID-19 has created a tremendous amount of strain on our overcrowded facilities. PSD has expressed concern, in many forums, about the difficulty in adequately spacing inmates and we will continue to do everything we can to alleviate the strain on the overcrowded facilities. This includes continued collaboration with our criminal justice counterparts as they work on ways to help us safely reduce the pre-trial population,” said Max Otani, PSD Director.

There are two (2) adult corrections officers on a precautionary 14-day quarantine due to possible exposure. Both were advised to get tested and to see their private personal care providers for further evaluation if needed. No MCCC staff have reported having COVID-19. Staff assigned to the medical isolation and quarantine housing units have access to full personal protective equipment (PPE) and all facility staff are regularly reminded to practice CDC/DOH health safety measures, including wearing a face covering, frequent hand washing, social distancing, sanitizing common spaces frequently and practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of transmission.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

