DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Statement on House Committee Deferral of HB 359

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. has issued a statement following the House Committee on Economic Development’s deferral of HB 359.

“I am proud of Deputy Gomes and the DHHL staff for their efforts in bringing forth such a bold and innovative idea to address the devastating budget shortfall that this Department faces year after year. While the committee’s deferral of HB 359 was not an ideal outcome, we look forward to the future with hope. The accompanying Senate bill will be heard next week, and we thank the legislature across the board for allowing this conversation to come to the table. As we have previously commented, there are currently no other proposals to this scale that would close the gap of our funding shortfalls.”

