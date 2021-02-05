Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Statement on House Committee Deferral of HB 359

Posted on Feb 5, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. has issued a statement following the House Committee on Economic Development’s deferral of HB 359.

“I am proud of Deputy Gomes and the DHHL staff for their efforts in bringing forth such a bold and innovative idea to address the devastating budget shortfall that this Department faces year after year. While the committee’s deferral of HB 359 was not an ideal outcome, we look forward to the future with hope. The accompanying Senate bill will be heard next week, and we thank the legislature across the board for allowing this conversation to come to the table. As we have previously commented, there are currently no other proposals to this scale that would close the gap of our funding shortfalls.”

For more information on the Department’s legislative initiatives, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/government-relations.

HB 359 Relating to Gaming – Testimony.pdf

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

(808) 620-9591

(808) 342-0873

[email protected]

 

