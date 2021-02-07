TDCI Securities Division Reminds Regulated Firms of Customer Obligations and Investors About Risks of Stock Price Volatility

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division today called on firms and other regulated entities to ensure that investor protection obligations are being met during recent price volatility in shares of certain publicly traded companies.

“Regulated entities have an obligation to their customers. Tennessee’s Securities Division will work with fellow regulators to ensure that investor protection, fairness and transparency are upheld in the public securities markets,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling. “We are closely monitoring this developing situation and will examine actions by online brokerages and others to ensure that they are in compliance with their client obligations.”

TDCI’s Securities Division also cautioned investors about the risks associated with investing in publicly traded companies that are experiencing volatility.

“Investing in companies experiencing price volatility can be risky and investors should understand their risk tolerance when considering such investments,” Bowling said.

Investors can learn more about the fundamentals of investing by visiting tn.gov/securities or nasaa.org/investor-education.

