Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 6 February 2021, 9 am EAT
Africa Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,642,975), deaths (94,196) and recoveries (3,149,657) by region:
Central (90,267 cases; 1,637 deaths; 75,639 recoveries): Burundi (1,698; 2; 1,155), Cameroon (30,313; 474; 28,606), CAR (4,994; 63; 4,908), Chad (3,450; 124; 2,810), Congo (8,060; 122; 5,860), DRC (23,371; 678; 15,085), Equatorial Guinea (5,578; 86; 5,358), Gabon (11,457; 71; 10,797), Sao Tome and Principe (1,346; 17; 1,060)
Eastern (367,776; 6,973; 294,512): Comoros (3,001; 105; 2,246), Djibouti (5,941; 63; 5,849), Eritrea (2,326; 7; 1,719), Ethiopia (140,883; 2,136; 125,241), Kenya (101,534; 1,776; 84,268), Madagascar (19,065; 281; 18,215), Mauritius (584; 10; 540), Rwanda (16,186; 213; 11,617), Seychelles (1,289; 5; 1,113), Somalia (4,814; 132; 3,720), South Sudan (4,355; 66; 3,663), Sudan (27,500; 1,831; 21,794), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (39,789; 327; 14,349)
Northern (1,106,336; 30,305; 949,698): Algeria (108,537; 2,911; 74,330), Egypt (168,597; 9,560; 131,632), Libya (122,894; 1,936; 103,312), Mauritania (16,777; 425; 15,946), Morocco (474,379; 8,368; 453,302), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (40; 6; 33), Tunisia (215,112; 7,099; 171,143)
Southern (1,738,483; 51,038; 1,538,001): Angola (20,030; 474; 18,431), Botswana (23,503; 163; 19,574), Eswatini (16,137; 600; 11,289), Lesotho (9,380; 183; 2,706), Malawi (26,360; 779; 10,761), Mozambique (43,184; 436; 26,212), Namibia (34,615; 370; 33,220), South Africa (1,470,516; 45,902; 1,335,618), Zambia (60,427; 828; 52,045), Zimbabwe (34,331; 1,303; 28,145)
Western (340,113; 4,243; 291,807): Benin (4,193; 55; 3,563), Burkina Faso (11,143; 132; 9,941), Cabo Verde (14,306; 135; 13,622), Côte d'Ivoire (29,295; 160; 27,265), Gambia (4,184; 132; 3,876), Ghana (70,046; 449; 63,502), Guinea (14,629; 84; 14,301), Guinea Bissau (2,752; 46; 2,427), Liberia (1,956; 84; 1,770), Mali (8,145; 336; 6,037), Niger (4,589; 165; 3,920), Nigeria (137,654; 1,641; 111,639), Senegal (28,106; 666; 23,073), Sierra Leone (3,759; 79; 2,415), Togo (5,356; 79; 4,456)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).