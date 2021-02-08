NASHVILLE'S LUCKIE BOY HITS NUMBER 4 ON THE CHARTS WITH "HOURGLASS"
Nashville hit songwriter, Thornton Cline
Luckie Boy's second release "Hourglass" hit radio running and immediately put "Hourglass" into heavy rotation with an end result of hitting the Euro charts in Europe at number 4 after only 3 weeks.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville's Luckie Boy hit number 4 this week on the Euro Indie Music Top 100 charts. The twenty-two-year old pop recording artist's EDM pop-dance single, “Hourglass” reached the top 5 in only 3 weeks.
"Luckie Boy's second release "Hourglass" hit radio running and radio immediately put "Hourglass" into heavy rotation with an end result of hitting the Euro charts in Europe at number 4 after only 3 weeks," said Stephen Wrench, president of Musik and Film, Inc.
Luckie Boy hails from a small town in Indiana and is a graduate of an audio engineering school in 2018 in Nashville. He has recorded and produced tracks since he was 14 years old when his mother gave him an Apple Mac Pro book. Luckie Boy met hit songwriter, Thornton Cline in Nashville and the two of them began collaborating. Their collaboration resulted in an uptempo pop song they both loved and thought was commercial enough to be produced and recorded. Nashville producer, Levi Bennington produced the tracks and then recorded Luckie Boy. The song was picked up by Musik and Film president, Stephen Wrench, a veteran hit producer who once recorded and produced the hit single, “867-5309” for Tommy Tutone, “Eye of the Tiger” for Survivor, and for other major artists. Luckie Boy's debut radio single, "Cry Myself to Sleep" hit number one for three weeks on both the Euro Indie Music Top 100 chart and the World Indie Music Top 100 chart. Luckie Boy remained in the top 5 for 7 weeks.
Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. Cline has received a platinum award for certified sales of one million units for his hit song, “Love is the Reason”. Cline has been honored with “Songwriter of the Year” twice in a row. Thornton Cline has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Rebecca Holden, Gary Puckett, Tim Murphy, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Ray Peterson, and 150 independent and major artists. Many of his tunes have reached the top of the charts. Cline is a traditionally published author of 32 fiction and non-fiction books.
