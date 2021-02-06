INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VIE, HMSY, GWPH, FLIR; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Horizon Therapeutics plc for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Viela Bio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Gainwell Technologies for $37.00 in cash per share. If you are an HMS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for $200.00 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares for each GW American Depositary Share (ADS). If you are a GW Pharmaceuticals shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for $28.00 per share in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share. If you are a FLIR shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

