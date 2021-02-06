FLORENCE ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Florence electrical contractor and charged him with three counts of tax evasion.

Jarvaris Chapelle Miles, 45, of Florence, as the sole proprietor of Miles Electric failed to report $50,641 in business income for tax years 2016 – 2018, according to arrest warrants. For those tax years, he also claimed $205,834 in expenses to which he was not entitled.

Miles evaded at least $14,534 in state income tax by fraudulently reducing his state taxable income, the warrants allege.

If convicted, Miles faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each count. He is being held in the Florence County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID- 27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

