Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,148 in the last 365 days.

CYFD Fully Supports the New Mexico State Indian Child Welfare Act

FOR THE TRIBES, BY THE TRIBES

02.05.2021

Santa Fe, NM – New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department wholeheartedly endorses the passage of House Bill 209/Senate Bill 278, the New Mexico State Indian Child Welfare Act. This important legislation will greatly benefit the 23 sovereign tribal nations within the state of New Mexico.

 

The federal ICWA was passed in 1978 in response to the high number of Indian children who were being forcibly removed from their families and placed with non-Indian families by public and private agencies. ICWA provides the minimal standards under which American Indian/Alaskan Native families receive services from a state child welfare system.

 

Today, American Indian/Alaskan Native children are still four times more likely to be removed from their families; which often results in a disconnect from extended families, their tribal communities, and their cultural identity.

 

“A New Mexico state ICWA to help keep Indian children with Indian families has been a long time coming,” said CYFD Cabinet Secretary Brian Blalock, “and it is finally possible because the tribes have been in the lead telling government and community organizations what kind of law will work best for them.”

 

Keeping the most impacted children, families and communities at the center of this legislation has been of paramount importance, and CYFD has supported the expert work of the NM Tribal Indian Child Welfare Consortium, the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, and Bold Future during this process.

 

New Mexico’s proposed ICWA law would clarify legal definitions of key terms including Indian child and tribe, as well as strengthen the legal definitions for active efforts, fictive kin, member, and relative, in ways respectful of the tribes’ culture and unique status as sovereign tribal nations.

 

Circumstances under which the parental rights of an Indian parent can be terminated will also be codified in a way that honors the traditions, cultures, and role of tribes in community and family. Processes for maintaining the cultural traditions and norms for the child once a child is placed for adoption or guardianship will also be clarified.

 

“The State Indian Child Welfare Act is an important step in ensuring Native children in the child welfare system can remain connected to their tribal communities and cultures. Having this legislation written by the tribes for the tribes emphasizes the importance of knowing the truly supporting our tribal communities,” said Donalyn Sarracino, CYFD Director of Tribal Affairs.

 

“The overarching goal of this policy is to provide stronger legal protections for native children, families and tribal communities. Thank you to all those involved in spearheading such an important piece of legislation that will deeply impact our tribal families and communities,” said Lynn Trujillo, Secretary of Indian Affairs Department.

 

-30-

 

Contact:  Cliff W. Gilmore, Public Information Officer

  New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department

  505.231.6083 | cliff.gilmore@state.nm.us

News Release (PDF)

You just read:

CYFD Fully Supports the New Mexico State Indian Child Welfare Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.