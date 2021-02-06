Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Sets Date For Special Runoff Election In House District 68

February 4, 2021 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation setting Tuesday, February 23, 2021 as the date for special runoff election to fill the seat vacated by Senator Drew Springer. The early voting period for this runoff election will begin February 16, 2021.

View the proclamation.

