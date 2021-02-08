Take 10 Trivia Launches New Crime Trivia Category, Provides Stimulating Trivia and Cash Prizes to Players
EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all true crime lovers! Take 10 Trivia, a fun, free trivia game, is excited to announce the release of a new Crime Trivia category. Countless people all across the United States and world play Take 10 Trivia every day to win cash prizes and have a great time. Now, true crime junkies and crime television enthusiasts can join in on the fun. Trivia game enthusiasts have another reason to smile with this new category adding thousands of new questions to the mix.
Take 10 Trivia was created to promote positivity and bring people together. For this reason, Take 10 Trivia is working tirelessly to design intriguing new trivia categories and fun virtual contests. The benefits of trivia games are widely known. Trivia games are even shown to have mind sharpening effects. Take 10 Trivia is an amazing IOS app that tests players’ minds with every question while giving them a reason to smile. The Take 10 Trivia app that the crime trivia category is joining is available in the United States and Mexico but soon will be available globally.
The interest in fun and free trivia games is skyrocketing. Take 10 Trivia is an app answering the call while also doing its best to raise community spirits with assorted giveaways and surprise prizes. “During these hard times when the global pandemic has affected the whole planet, Take 10 Trivia has not forgotten its community,” says Irine Khurtsidze, a Take 10 Trivia spokesperson. “Take 10 Trivia wants to bring smiles to everyone’s face in such hard times.” The passionate United States-based company is happy to have sponsors coming on soon, which will allow the giveaways to grow even larger and bring joy to even more people. In addition to this, two new games will join the lineup in 2021, delivered in the same high-energy, positive spirit. 2021 has exciting things in store for Take 10 Trivia, so follow along.
To learn more about Take 10 Trivia, please visit the app’s website or the Facebook community page.
Irine Khurtsidze
