Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (5 February 2021)

195 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 5,859 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 101,534.

County distribution; Nairobi 140, Kiambu 8, Turkana 6, Machakos 6, Mombasa 5, Embu 5, Kisumu 5, Nakuru 3, Kajiado 3, Garissa 3, Nyeri 3, Laikipia 2, Kilifi 2, Makueni 1, Kisii 1, Siaya 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

125 patients have recovered from the disease. 80 from various health facilities while 45 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 84,268.

Sadly, three patients have succumbed to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,776. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

There are 401 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,419 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).