Audio: Sen. Rick Brattin Discusses SB 138

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, discusses Senate Bill 138, legislation that seeks to modify the law relating to work requirements for participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The measure was heard in the Missouri Senate Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee this week.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Brattin-Podcast-020421  (1:53)  Q: for our families.

  1. Senator Brattin says Senate Bill 138 seeks to modify the law relating to work requirements for participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Brattin-1-020421  (:23)  Q: these assistance programs.
  2. Senator Brattin adds these types of programs are not meant to be “forever.” Brattin-2-020421  (:28)  Q: to this rule.
  3. Senator Brattin also says there’s no harm in earning one’s keep. Brattin-4-020421  (:20)  Q: for our families.

