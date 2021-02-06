Voxtur Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units and Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV:VXTR) (“Voxtur” or “the Company”) today announced that, in accordance with the Restricted Share Unit Plan that was approved by the shareholders of Voxtur, previously iLOOKABOUT Corp., at its Special Meeting of Shareholders on January 22, 2021, the Company has granted a total of 7,250,000 Restricted Share Units to employees and a consultant which will vest 1/3 upon grant and 1/3 on each of the following two anniversaries of the grant date. A complete copy of the Restricted Share Unit Plan can be found as Exhibit A of the Company’s Management Information Circular dated December 21, 2020, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.



In addition, in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan that was approved by the shareholders of Voxtur, previously iLOOKABOUT Corp., at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on September 25, 2020, the Company has granted a total of 14,167,231 Stock Options to employees. These options have an exercise price of $0.59 and will expire five years from the grant date if not exercised. Vesting of 12,950,000 of these options will be 1/3 upon grant and 1/3 on each of the following two anniversaries of the grant date. Vesting of 1,217,231 of these options will be 1/4 upon grant and 1/4 on each of the following three anniversaries of the grant date. A complete copy of the Stock Option Plan can be found as Exhibit A of the Company’s Management Information Circular dated August 20, 2020, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.

Contact: Gary Yeoman, CEO gary@voxtur.com 416-347-7707