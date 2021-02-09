New System - THA Thru-Hole Load Cell and our TM0-1 12 VDC powered Amplifier / Conditioner Module
CAL-TEDS Plug & Play Smart Sensors Icon
TMO-1 and THA Series Load Cell
THA Series Load Cell
An economically priced system combination.TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New from Transducer Techniques, an economically priced system combination comprising of our popular THA, Series through hole Load Cell, and our TMO-1, 12 VDC powered Load Cell Amplifier / Conditioner Module. This system is suitable for a variety of industrial and OEM force measurement and weighing applications. The TMO-1 provides dedicated conditioning and several units can be powered from a common power supply.
Balance and span pots are low tempco metal film for long-term stability and good resolution. The through-hole load cell (compression-only) is constructed from stainless steel and is offered in a variety of ranges from 50 LBS. to 50K LBS. with a selection of through-hole diameters per range. Accuracies are consistent with highly accurate strain gauge load cells.
