Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,852 in the last 365 days.

New System - THA Thru-Hole Load Cell and our TM0-1 12 VDC powered Amplifier / Conditioner Module

CAL-TEDS Plug & Play Smart Sensors Icon

CAL-TEDS Plug & Play Smart Sensors Icon

TMO-1 and THA Series Load Cell

TMO-1 and THA Series Load Cell

TMO-1 Load Cell Conditioner

TMO-1 Load Cell Conditioner

THA Series Load Cell

THA Series Load Cell

An economically priced system combination.

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New from Transducer Techniques, an economically priced system combination comprising of our popular THA, Series through hole Load Cell, and our TMO-1, 12 VDC powered Load Cell Amplifier / Conditioner Module. This system is suitable for a variety of industrial and OEM force measurement and weighing applications. The TMO-1 provides dedicated conditioning and several units can be powered from a common power supply.
Balance and span pots are low tempco metal film for long-term stability and good resolution. The through-hole load cell (compression-only) is constructed from stainless steel and is offered in a variety of ranges from 50 LBS. to 50K LBS. with a selection of through-hole diameters per range. Accuracies are consistent with highly accurate strain gauge load cells.

https://www.transducertechniques.com

Customer Support
Transducer Techniques, LLC
+1 800-344-3965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

New System - THA Thru-Hole Load Cell and our TM0-1 12 VDC powered Amplifier / Conditioner Module

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Science, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.