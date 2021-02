Applied Biology Scientists to Donate Medical Supplies to Healthcare Workers and Patients in COVID-19 Stricken Manaus

AS PART OF A MISSION TO STUDY NEW COVID-19 VARIANTS IN MANAUS, BRAZIL, APPLIED BIOLOGY SCIENTISTS DONATE MUCH NEEDED MEDICAL SUPPLIES

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of Applied Biology’s research mission to Manaus, Brazil – the epicenter of new SARS-CoV-2 variants – the team led by Dr. Flavio Cadegiani and Dr. Andy Goren have donated much needed medical supplies to health care workers and patients.ABOUT APPLIED BIOLOGYFounded in 2002, Applied Biology, Inc. ( www.appliedbiology.com ), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair and skin science. Applied Biology develops breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of androgen mediated dermatological conditions. Applied Biology's R&D pipeline includes a topically applied prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy induced alopecia; a novel diagnostic device that can aid dermatologists in identifying non-responders to topical minoxidil; an adjuvant therapy for non-responders to topical minoxidil; and a novel therapy for female pattern hair loss.