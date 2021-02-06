Applied Biology Scientists to Donate Medical Supplies to Healthcare Workers and Patients in COVID-19 Stricken Manaus
AS PART OF A MISSION TO STUDY NEW COVID-19 VARIANTS IN MANAUS, BRAZIL, APPLIED BIOLOGY SCIENTISTS DONATE MUCH NEEDED MEDICAL SUPPLIESIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Applied Biology’s research mission to Manaus, Brazil – the epicenter of new SARS-CoV-2 variants – the team led by Dr. Flavio Cadegiani and Dr. Andy Goren have donated much needed medical supplies to health care workers and patients.
ABOUT APPLIED BIOLOGY
Founded in 2002, Applied Biology, Inc. (www.appliedbiology.com), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair and skin science. Applied Biology develops breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of androgen mediated dermatological conditions. Applied Biology's R&D pipeline includes a topically applied prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy induced alopecia; a novel diagnostic device that can aid dermatologists in identifying non-responders to topical minoxidil; an adjuvant therapy for non-responders to topical minoxidil; and a novel therapy for female pattern hair loss.
