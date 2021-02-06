HSW Hermetically Sealed Load Cell and our DPM-3 Panel Mount Load Cell Meter
From Transducer Techniques our HSW, Hermetically Sealed Load Cell, and our DPM-3 Panel Mount Load Cell Meter in an economically priced System combination.TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New from Transducer Techniques an economically priced System combination comprising of our popular HSW, Hermetically Sealed Load Cell, and our DPM-3 Panel Mount Load Cell Meter. This system is suitable for a variety of industrial and OEM force measurement and weighing applications. The DPM-3 can be scaled to a full five digits / samples 60 readings per second / analog output and true peak reading capability. The HSW is a tension load cell or compression load cell offered in a variety of ranges from 1K LBS. to 50K LBS. This system offers high accuracy, low deflection, and fast frequency response.
