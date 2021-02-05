SWO Universal / Tension or Compression Load Cell and our TM0-2 Stand Alone Benchtop Amplifier

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TEMECULA, CA, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New from Transducer Techniques an economically priced System combination comprising of our popular SWO, Universal / Tension or Compression Load Cell, and our TMO-2, (Standalone benchtop load cell amplifier / conditioner). This system is suitable for a variety of industrial and OEM force measurement and weighing applications. The TMO-2 provides excitation, balance, and span adjustment via precision 10 turn pots, and shunt calibration. The SWO load cell is constructed from stainless and is offered in a variety of ranges from 1000 LBS. to 50K LBS. When applied as an inline load link or base mounted, the System SWO / TMO-2 offers good side load rejection. Accuracies are consistent with highly accurate strain gauge load cells.

