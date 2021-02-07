Paul Gellenbeck of 954 Home Buyers Continues to Give Back and Show Support to the Community
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excitement filled the air as many gathered to watch the Pompano Boat Parade. In a time when many individuals are struggling, it is refreshing when local businesses spend their time and make the effort to give back to their communities in a meaningful way. It is especially meaningful when they give back to those that are especially deserving. That is exactly what Paul Gellenbeck of 954 Home Buyers did during the Pompano Boat Parade in Pompano Beach, Florida recently when he took a group of Marines out on his boat. The result was exclusively positive, with a huge morale boost for all involved.
Paul Gellenbeck, of 954 Home Buyers, has a history of giving back to his community, both with his company itself and outside of it. Paul is a benevolent person and enjoys finding ways to share his generous spirit. He also has some incredibly nice and meticulously maintained boating equipment that he is more than contented to share in his charitable ventures as well. One such way he likes to share is by taking children out on fishing trips. These children are ones that have different needs or have learning disabilities. They may have never had a chance to go on a fishing trip, even go on a boat, or hold a fishing rod before. Paul enjoys taking these children out and teaching them these new skills, introducing them to different sights and sounds, and even fish! He reports that these children enjoy these trips immensely, and he loves to see their faces light up when he takes them out on the water too.
Taking Marines out, like he did in the Pompano Boat Parade, is near and dear to Paul because he finds that he learns so much from these honorable men and women. Paul has had other opportunities to take Marines out on charitable fishing trips, and he loves to take part in these trips whenever he gets the chance.
Paul has also gotten his children involved in his charitable giving. Specifically, his son who is often at his side out on the boat. Setting the appropriate type of example is very important to Paul. He is, after all, a father and wants to lead by that example.
Other than more upcoming boating events that Paul is likely to take part in, he has many other charitable interests he is constantly taking part in. Whenever Paul knows of someone in need, he is quick to help out in any way he can. He volunteers his time and his skills constantly. Paul is well-versed in many aspects of house flipping, including knowing how to fix many different parts inside of the home from flooring to windows, roofing, and even some minor plumbing issues. Friends and neighbors alike know that they can count on Paul to help them in their time of need. When it comes to the community, 954 Home Buyers is also contributing a substantial service. Not only are 954 Home Buyers helping individuals who need to sell their homes, Paul Gellenbeck is also building the communities where he is buying these homes. If a house is bought through this process from 954 home buyers, it will be repaired and either sold or rented. Paul has been working in the real estate industry for decades and has extensive knowledge in the field of repairing and flipping houses. Paul has also become particularly adept at handling distressed properties. When a seller contacts 954 home buyers to sell their home, they often find themselves in circumstances that make it difficult to maintain a home and a property. In other cases, including when a property is inherited, it may be that the house has not been occupied for some time. Paul also visits distressed houses or otherwise abandoned homes at auctions to buy them. In all these cases, the neighborhoods where these homes are located will always benefit from the work that Paul and his teams are investing in these homes. The beautification of homes and the countryside will drive up property values in the region. When the renovations are complete, and they can either be sold or rented to new tenants, the new additions to the neighborhood will further enrich the lives of the residents. As adequate rents and suitable housing are hard to find, which is a perennial issue for many young families in the area, Paul is also helping solve another problem. The number of lives that Paul, through his efforts and through his company, has already helped and is still helping 954 home buyers is too high to count, but it certainly has not gone unnoticed.
Here is how 954 Home Buyers works. 954 home buyers offer a simple solution to anyone who wants to sell their home. The solution offered by them is innovative and unique. It is also the quickest turnaround time a seller will find when they want to sell their home. The first step is to submit information on the company website. The website created by 954 Home Buyers is not only beautiful, but also user-friendly. After submitting the information, the team of 954 home buyers will review it. The team checks the information for accuracy and also evaluates the house to determine the best option for customers. Based on the solutions developed by Paul Gellenbeck, 954 home buyers are still in a position to make cash offers to customers in difficult situations. The CEO of 954 Home Buyer has always had a knack for unique problem solving. Smart solutions, such as taking out a foreclosure deed and without property insurance when buying a home, rather than following the path of other companies that would have to pay off mortgages and other assets in order to take out property insurance. They are also in charge of negotiations when it comes to apartments that are covered by lien. 954 house buyers get the money first into the hands of the seller and then trade the lien themselves. They pay for repairs to bring houses into line, and then negotiate the enforcement of codes or municipal liens, and they also negotiate and pay out building liens for the seller. 954 homebuyers can buy homes without ever being hindered by the innovative way in which the company was founded. They are able to help homeowners, who are often in very difficult circumstances, and to give them hope and put money back in their pockets.
After the evaluation has taken place and the team of 954 home buyers has identified the best option, they submit a cash offer to the seller. Sellers can be confident that the offer will be fair and in their best interests, as 954 home buyers are passionate about helping the community and working for the good of all involved. This can be seen by way the whole process is set up. There are no real estate agents to meet with and no home showings to prepare for. The home is taken exactly the way it is, so there are never any costly repairs to be made, or any at all for that matter. The home is closed on with something called a Quit claim deed which means there are never any closing costs or fees. What the seller has received at this point, is an all cash offer that the team at 954 Home Buyers has worked tirelessly to determine the best and fairest price for, with absolutely no hidden fees ever. The seller is under no obligation to accept the offer, it is entirely up to them whether they will take the offer or not.
If the offer has been accepted, the process of closing with a Quit claim deed has begun. During closing, 954 Home Buyers begins the process of transferring the title or deed from the seller. Within 48 hours of the title or deed being transferred to 954 Home Buyers, the seller has received their money! It is remarkable to think that a person could find themselves in a stressful situation because they think they have no solutions, perhaps experience the incredible help that 954 home buyers are offering, and then in less than a week turn their entire life situation around. The work that Paul Gellenbeck is doing with his company 954 home buyers is already giving hope to many people and is producing so many positive observations.
Those who have already helped 954 home buyers see that the company is providing a service that is much needed and has a positive impact on the lives of its customers. It is so crucial that a company like 954 Home Buyers is made up of caring individuals because the customers who seek their services are more than likely at a point in their lives that is very stressful. Paul himself is a very caring person and has instilled in his team the qualities of empathy and compassion. Customer feedback, reviews and testimonials are all outstanding in support of the services provided by 954 home buyers, which is what motivates the team at 954 Home Buyers to continue to work extremely hard at what they are doing. Their passion, compassion, and empathy continue to drive the company forward each and every day.
954 Home Buyers was founded in 2015. The company is focused on making the process of selling a home as simple as possible with sellers being paid in as little as 48 hours after the offer has been accepted. They operate in Southern Florida, servicing the areas of Palm Beach County and Broward County. More information can be found on their website at www.954homebuyers.com
Paul Gellenbeck has been featured in ideamensch and dotcomMagazine, he can also get you paid within 48 hours of selling your home.
