James River Capital CEO Gives $100,000 to Bethesda Hospital Foundation

Paul Saunders - James River Capital Founder and Principal

MANAKIN-SABOT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James River Capital CEO Paul Saunders and his wife, Victoria Saunders just gave Boynton Beach’s Bethesda Hospital Foundation a $100,000 donation. The couple chose the Florida institution for their generous donation because of its impressive Giving Society benefits as well as Saunders’ personal passion for health and wellness.

For the Saunders couple, Bethesda Hospital Foundation was a clear choice. This is the Saunders’ local hospital and the Saunders are proponents of supporting local community businesses and institutions. Bethesda Hospital is a non-profit entity that relies on donations for services. The fact that Bethesda is known for its pediatric services was a draw for the Saunders family, given their many grandchildren. Further, Bethesda Hospital Foundation pledges that every dollar raised locally stays local, which was also important to the Saunders.

Along with major success in his career, including his leadership role at the Virginia-based investment firm James River Capital, Saunders prioritizes his health. “A healthy body maintains a healthy mind. I have begun my days with an early morning workout for as long as I can remember,” he told Mass News in November. “Working out gives me energy, carries me through the day, and puts me in the right mental state to optimize my productivity so that I can more easily take on and process complex challenges and decisions while effectively maintaining my work relationships.”

The Saunders family gift to Bethesda Hospital Foundation is just one of many strategic and philanthropic decisions in Saunders’ personal life and career. At James River Capital, Saunders aids clients in making alternative investments with the intent to diversify every client’s investment portfolio. The company stands out as one of the leading alternative investment firms because of their nine key strategies that ensure a competitive advantage to other investors with less strategic financial momentum. Awards show the company’s success, including a 2014 Invest Hedge Award, which placed James River Capital in the $500 million to $1 billion category.

Saunders and wife Victoria have been married since 1978 and have contributed to a handful of other philanthropic institutions. Recent contributions have included Goochland Family Services, which provides medical care to underserved populations, Goochland Pet Lovers, Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Contemporary Art, and the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

About Paul Saunders:

Paul Saunders is a Founder and Principal of James River Capital and has been portfolio manager for James River Capital’s hedge fund products for over 35 years. Paul Saunders received his B.A. from the University of Virginia in 1977 and his M.B.A from the University of Chicago in 1979.