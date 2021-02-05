CloutHub Founder & CEO Jeff Brain Statement on Mike Lindell Election Video
CloutHub stands behind everyone’s right to free speechIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the posting of a video produced by MyPillow inventor and CEO Mike Lindell about the 2020 elections, CloutHub founder Jeff Brain issued the following statement.
“Free speech and open debate are crucial cornerstones of a properly functioning democracy. The right of every individual to speak his or her mind on the important issues of the day cannot be compromised — it is an inherent and foundational aspect of a free society and our Republic.
“We were therefore saddened and concerned by the decision of multiple social media platforms to remove a video made by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell about the 2020 election. While CloutHub does not take a position on the claims made in Mr. Lindell’s video, we ardently support his right to make them. Our only opinion on the matter is that everyone has a right to express theirs, and this is why we made the easy decision to allow Mr. Lindell the freedom to post his video.
“We welcome anyone who wishes to counter the claims made in Mr. Lindell’s video to post a video on CloutHub, and indeed encourage it. Such open and honest debates are precisely the kind of conversations we seek to foster at CloutHub. The right of every citizen to voice his or her opinion is a priceless right too easily and too often taken for granted.
“CloutHub doesn’t shy away from tough discussions – we welcome them. Our members deserve to hear views from both sides of the political spectrum and form their own opinions. At CloutHub we believe everyone has the right to be heard.”
For more information about CloutHub, go to CloutHub.com/about. To download the app, visit
Download the CloutHub app on iOS or Download the CloutHub app on Google Play Store.
Jillian Anderson
ProActive
+1 330-980-3053
media@proactivecommunications.com