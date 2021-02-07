All-Pro Tae Kwon Do Celebrates 24 Years of Transforming Lives with Martial Arts
LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The All-Pro Tae Kwon Do Family & Fitness Studio in Los Gatos has been transforming and changing many people’s lives for the last 24 years. Under Master Andrew Fanelli’s able guidance, the studio has seen many people acquire essential self-defense skills. Many others have also gained self-confidence and awareness, through the whole-body and mind training programs.
In addition to physical and mental fitness exercises, this studio provides a full spectrum of Martial Arts training. They include traditional Tae Kwon Do (ITF), modern Tae Kwon Do (WTF), Cardio Kickboxing, Muay Thai (Thai Boxing), Boxing, and a whole range of other self-defense techniques. Students, of all ages and gender, have a range of choices to select from, based on their interests. You can also choose more than one form of martial arts if you so wish.
However, All-Pro Tae Kwon Do studio offers more than just self-defense and martial art classes. It has a comprehensive curriculum that incorporates physical and mental training to create an all-round individual. Students here grow physically, spiritually and mentally. They learn how to integrate the skills learned in all aspects of life. Trainers primarily emphasize discipline, hard work and respect. The instructors here, led by their master, have developed and taught self-discipline and respect for years.
They are quite flexible on time too. The studio is open six days a week and offers afternoon and evening classes. During the morning hours, the studio is open for private lessons that are also available by appointment. This studio provides a safe and positive training environment with very talented, disciplined and knowledgeable instructors. You can rest assured as a parent that your children will be in good hands-training at this studio. You can train with your children if you are also interested in self-defense.
On top of that, their Tae Kwon Do curriculum is tried and tested, and focuses on challenging students mental and physical abilities. Additionally, it creates a multi-platform environment that educates and helps unlock the students’ full potential. It also creates a safe and transparent platform for top quality training to develop students to their highest potential. The aim is to get all students to achieve their goals of a “Black Belt Excellence” and get a healthy and enjoyable life that they deserve.
Further, there is a comprehensive karate program that incorporates adults, teens and children. Everyone from the age of three can participate in these classes. In these classes, students learn the importance of respect, discipline, courage, family values and hard work. All-Pro Tae Kwon Do studio also teaches self-confidence to children helping them grow as responsible and self-aware individuals, to achieve their goals. These classes are essential to children that are self-conscious for one reason or another. It incorporates all manner of children and encourages them to reach their full potential and ambition.
The best part is that these classes are engaging and fun, while at the same time staying true to the training. The studio will guarantee that your children will enjoy these classes, but it is always a good idea to enroll them to expose them early enough in these valuable lessons. They will help them develop into disciplined and responsible adults.
There are many other martial art studios and health clubs around Los Gatos, but All-Pro Tae Kwon Do studio stands apart from the rest thanks to its unique approach to training and martial arts in general. Firstly, most health clubs and self-defense gyms focus on one form of art, while All-Pro TKD focuses on various arts from different cultures. Incorporating other art forms gives students a deeper understanding of what this science is all about. It goes deep into the training, especially when incorporating traditional and modern forms of martial arts. Unlike other studios around the area, this one focuses on easy-to-follow and straightforward routines that children and adults can follow easily instead of fancy dance routines that children are often exposed to in other gyms.
Students also have the advantage of hands-on training from the experienced World-Renown Master Fanelli. Master Fanelli is an accomplished and skilled martial artist. He has close to 40 years of experience and knowledge that he passes on to his students. He is available in the studio for six days a week, so every student, young and old have the opportunity of interacting with him.
He takes his time to train all groups of students with other experience and skilled trainers. One of his most outstanding aspects to Master Fanelli’s approach is that he is flexible, and can match the energy levels of his clients. For instance, when training an 87-year old, he takes it slower than he would when training some in their 20s. Similarly, he takes it easy when training kids under ten years. When training such kids, his goal is usually to get them to love the training. For that reason, he makes sure to give them the basics in a fun way, while also not pushing them so hard to achieve. His approach is one of the reasons why All-Pro TKD continues to attract clients and has clocked over two decades in business.
The training area, and equipment in this studio are world-class too. Master Fanelli has grown this studio from a small gym to a fully-fledged institution that it is now. Today, it is one of the most unique and well maintained martial arts studios in the area, but probably in the entire country. The studio hopes to sustain these standards that have got it to where it today going into the future.
All-Pro Tae Kwon Do studio is the go-to martial arts gym in the Los Gatos area. The family-oriented studio, as seen here, provides a different setting altogether. In addition to self-defense classes, students are bound to get family values that mold them into responsible individuals. It is the best training facility that those who want to train various martial arts can attend.
For more information, view All-Pro Tae Kwon Do's BBB page, yelp page, or see their current Groupon discounts.
Master Andrew Fanelli
Master Andrew Fanelli
