VivoPower International PLC Confirms Date for Half Year Results and Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) (“VivoPower”) is pleased to confirm that it will announce results for the half year ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 16:00 EST / 21:00 BST.
The Company also confirmed that Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO, will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 16:30 EST / 21:30 BST, alongside other key leaders of VivoPower.
The dial-in phone number for the live audio call are:
Conference ID: 3460277
Date of call: 02/24/2021
Leader Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 398-0998
Leader International Dial-In Number: (914) 987-7709
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 362-0227
Participant International Dial-In Number:(914) 987-7684
A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bcmv8et2 and on the investor relations section of the VivoPower website at www.vivopower.com.
A replay of the webcast will also be available two hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed from the link above or via the VivoPower website for a period of one year.
About VivoPower
VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company currently focused on battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services. Its core purpose is to help large corporate customers decarbonize more rapidly. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation and has operations in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.
