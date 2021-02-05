The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $140,000 or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a net income of approximately $75,000 or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the six months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded net income of approximately $169,000 or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $201,000, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2019.



Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased approximately $15,000 during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2019. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $1.14 million as compared to approximately $1.12 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of approximately $15,000, or 1.3%. The increase in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease in total interest expense of approximately $62,000, offset by a decrease in total interest income of approximately $47,000. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of approximately $41,000 as compared to a provision of approximately $38,000 for the same period in 2019. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses increased approximately $12,000 or 1.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same quarter in 2019. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total non-interest income increased approximately $32,000, or 48.3% while total non-interest expense decreased approximately $44,000 or (4.2%) as compared to the same three-month period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to gains of approximately $39,000 related to our leasing and mortgage lending activities, offset in part by a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $8,000 or (18.1%). The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to decreases in salaries and benefits of approximately $80,000 and professional service expense of approximately $22,000 offset in part by an increase in data processing expenses of approximately $22,000.

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2020 were $111.8 million, as compared to $103.3 million at June 30, 2020. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $12.5 million at December 31, 2020 or 11.2% of total assets as compared to approximately $12.3 million at June 30, 2020 or approximately 12.0% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands) December 31, June 30, 2020

2020

(Unaudited) ASSETS

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 17,099 $ 25,766 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 35,639 25,874 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 174 174 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $829 and $895, respectively 56,579 49,105 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 700 736 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 281 224 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,294 1,423 TOTAL ASSETS $ 111,766 $ 103,302 LIABILITIES



DEPOSITS $ 92,597 $ 88,766 FHLB ADVANCES 0 0 OTHER LIABILITIES 6,657 2,188 TOTAL LIABILITIES 99,254 90,954 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized; shares issued

and outstanding-- none 0 0 Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,917 13,906 Shares held in trust, 45,243 and 44,506 shares at cost, respectively (761 ) (754 ) Retained earnings 7,761 7,592 Treasury stock, at cost 648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 405 414 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,512 12,348 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 111,766 $ 103,302





THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year-to-Date December 31, December 31, 2020

(Unaudited) 2019 2020

(Unaudited) 2019



INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans $ 1,212 $ 1,236 $ 2,261 $ 2,488 Interest and dividends on securities 146 100 295 207 Other interest income 2 72 5 157 Total interest income 1,360 1,408 2,561 2,852 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 222 284 480 565 Interest on borrowings 0 0 0 4 Total interest expense 222 284 480 569 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 1,138 1,124 2,081 2,283 Provision for loan losses 41 38 41 44 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 1,097 1,085 2,040 2,239 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 35 43 63 73 Miscellaneous income 62 23 92 31 Total non-interest income 97 66 155 104 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 512 592 1,058 1,177 Office building and equipment expenses 61 62 120 123 Professional Services Expense 102 124 190 226 Data Processing Expense 169 147 314 276 Other operating expense 159 123 281 266 Total non-interest expense 1,003 1,048 1,963 2,068 Income before income taxes 191 103 232 275 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 51 28 63 74 Net Income $ 140 $ 75 $ 169 $ 201 LOSS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.22 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.22 $ 0.26 DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ --- $ --- $ --- $ --- AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 764,146 766,826 764,146 766,826 Diluted 764,146 766,826 764,146 766,826

Contact:

Gates Little

(256) 543-3860