Upcoming Announcement: Expansion of Medical and At-Home Uses of Plant-Based Protein Blends

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada, with Enhanced Medical Nutrition and Infinit Nutrition Canada, will be making an announcement regarding a project focused on developing a new plant-based protein blend designed to meet the protein needs of hospitalized and outpatient individuals, as well as highly active athletic consumers.

The announcement will take place virtually on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. EST. Media can attend by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0HwbHeQJQuem5bNthO0NRQ. An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners will be provided following the announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Miranda Burski
Protein Industries Canada 
Regina, SK 
306-581-1340 
miranda@proteinsupercluster.ca


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


