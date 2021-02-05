CLOV INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Clover Health Investments Corp., For Violations of the Securities Laws

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Clover Health Investments Corp., ("Clover" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLOV) resulting from allegations that Clover might have issued misleading information to the investing public.



If you purchased Clover securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit CLOV Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report about Clover titled " Clover Health: How the “King of SPACs” Lured Retail Investors Into a Broken Business Facing an Active, Undisclosed DOJ Investigation."

The report alleged that Clover "has not disclosed that its business model and its software offering, called the Clover Assistant, are under active investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is investigating at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals[.]" The report further noted that "multiple former [Clover] employees explained that much of Clover's sales are fueled by a major undisclosed relationship between Clover and an outside brokerage firm controlled by Clover's Head of Sales, Hiram Bermudez."

On this news shares of Clover stock fell $1.72 per share to close at $12.23 per share on February 4, 2021.

