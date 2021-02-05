Nasdaq Recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” for the Third Consecutive Year

Receives Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Scorecard assessing LGBTQ Workplace Equality

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Nasdaq received a 100 percent score on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), in recognition of its inclusive workplace. CEI is the nation’s leading benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.



The 2021 CEI noted Nasdaq’s LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices for the company’s employees including its non-discrimination workplace protections, same-sex and transgender-inclusive health care benefits, the resources offered by The OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) – Nasdaq’s LGBTQ employee network – and the company’s on-going support of and engagement with the LGBTQ community.

“Nasdaq is humbled to be recognized again by the HRC for our continued efforts to create an inclusive workplace for our LGBTQ colleagues,” said Bryan Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Nasdaq. “Given the unique challenges presented in 2020, we remained committed to our employees’ success and well-being by providing resources to ensure a seamless transition to a remote working environment and virtual opportunities to support our LGBTQ stakeholders in the communities where we live.”

“Many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

Information on career opportunities at Nasdaq can be found at nasdaq.com/about/careers.

