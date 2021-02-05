Nominations Open for the WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Awards

/EIN News/ -- Annual awards program is expanded to recognize new and emerging fintech categories, strides in diversity and inclusion, and outstanding achievements by industry executives

For the first time, awards will embrace a growth theme to recognize successful digital marketing campaigns and creative contributions from marketing and PR firms

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading digital resource for wealth management professionals, has announced the call for nominations for the 2021 Industry Awards. Now in its seventh year, the “Wealthies” is the only awards program of its kind to celebrate the companies, individuals and organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success.

Last year, 625 entries were received from 221 companies for what has become the industry’s most popular awards program. Nominations for the 2021 Industry Awards close mid-April and finalists will be announced on June 1st. Winners will be recognized at an awards event on September 9th.

The program has been expanded in 2021 to recognize product and service providers who are pioneering innovation in new and emerging technologies, as well as progressive companies who are advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the financial services industry. And for the first time, awards will encourage financial advisor growth by paying tribute to the industry’s most creative digital marketing campaigns, and to the imaginative contributions coming from marketing and PR firms servicing organizations in financial services. See all 2021 awards categories.

“Financial services leaders across the industry faced unprecedented challenges this past year, and we’ve expanded our Executive Awards to recognize the extraordinary work and outstanding leadership provided by a growing number of c-suite executives in support of their employees, customers and communities,” said William O’Conor, managing director of WealthManagement.com. “At the same time, many firms were addressing diversity and inclusion issues in 2020 with programs designed to improve outcomes, provide different perspectives and cultivate a more diverse customer base and workforce. Our new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards recognize the outstanding initiatives that are driving this needed transformation of the industry.”

“In addition, as advisors continue to adopt evolving fintech platforms at an accelerated rate, we’re recognizing outstanding achievements in new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and Workflow Automation, which are freeing up advisors from back office work to focus more on client needs and to better tailor advice. As more advisors are revisiting and rethinking their client experience as a way to set themselves apart, we’re recognizing the Marketing Automation platforms that are best at helping scale those efforts. And finally, for the first time we’ll pay tribute to the innovative Digital Campaigns and bold work coming out of Marketing/PR Firms that are helping advisors achieve their growth strategies and ensure their long-term success.”

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry will determine the winners of the seventh annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

For more information about the 2021 Industry Awards, visit our event site.

