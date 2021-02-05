Consultant Robert Taylor Launches New Blogging Platform
SANGER , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based consultant and entrepreneur Robert Taylor recently launched his new personal blogging platform on Medium. The blog gives life to his personal and professional musings and provides practical advice to those wishing to follow in his footsteps.
Robert Taylor is a former public adjuster turned consultant. He has been an entrepreneur since he was 19 years old and knows what it takes to build a company from the ground up. His area of expertise lies in insurance consulting, with a specialty in risk management and advisory.
On his blog, Robert Taylor has written posts about several topics pertaining to business consulting. So far, he has broken down the differences between consulting and advising, explained what consultants do and don’t do, shared how consulting is more than merely providing advice, and explained how to become a successful consultant.
According to Robert Taylor, the top traits that a successful consultant must possess are strong attention to detail, specialization, critical thinking, being resourceful, and not being afraid to ask questions.
He also explained that consultants wear many different hats and that being a consultant goes beyond simply offering advice.
In another post, Taylor broke down the key distinctions between the job of an advisor and the job of a consultant. Taylor claimed that two of the major differences are that advisors tend to work on longer-term projects, whereas consultants work short term, and that advisors help businesses achieve big picture goals while consultants are brought on to solve very specific problems.
The most recent blog post focused on what consultants do and don’t do. This article ultimately clarified the role of the consultant, for example, consultants do offer strategic advice, training, and coaching, but they don’t tend to provide long-term services.
For more information, visit https://robert-k-taylor.com/.
About Robert Taylor
Robert Taylor is a former public adjuster turned consultant who is currently based in Sanger, California. When he isn’t busy consulting, Taylor enjoys watching football (he is an avid San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants fan) and playing golf, which thankfully he can do year-round in sunny California.
Robert Taylor
