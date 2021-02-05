United People Global Launches UPG Learning Lab
United People Global launches the UPG Learning Lab, a series of lessons which are delivered with love and to help people to #maketheworldbetter.
This year must mark an acceleration towards a more sustainable world. And entrepreneurship, for profit and for good, is an essential part of the solution”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by its mission and in the spirit of giving, United People Global announced the launch of the UPG Learning Lab. UPG Learning Lab is a series of online lessons that teach skills which are delivered with love and with the intention to help people to #maketheworldbetter. These lessons are free and chosen so that participants can use them in their professional or in their personal lives. The lab is open to anyone who wants to learn and to teach.
— Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global
The UPG Learning Lab was unveiled in Geneva (Switzerland) on the world’s first International Day of Human Fraternity. And it provides another opportunity for people to share knowledge with each other through lessons that change lives. The lessons can be about new methodologies that people can implement in challenges that they face. Lessons can also be tried and tested practices that help them in their next job interview or with their next venture.
Sharing knowledge and making a greater impact with that knowledge aligns with UPG’s mission to make the world a better place. UPG is happy to welcome anyone who wants to learn, to teach and to share. The UPG Learning Lab is a valuable resource for those who would like guidance on implementing their amazing ideas, or a head start as they make a positive impact in their communities.
The first lesson takes place on Thursday, 11 February 2021 and features: 5 Tips to Make You A Better Entrepreneur delivered by Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global.
“This year must mark an acceleration towards a more sustainable world. And entrepreneurship, for profit and for good, is an essential part of the solution,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global.
RSVP. 5 Tips to Make You A Better Entrepreneur on Thursday, 11 February 2021. 4pm Geneva (CET)/Lagos (WAT), 10am New York (EST). RSVP: https://upglive.org/upglab-rsvp
Other interesting and upcoming lessons include: Social Media Marketing and How To Create Your Own Personal Brand in Digital World. Learn more at https://www.upglab.org.
Note to Editors
Visit the UPG Learning Lab: https://upglab.org
RSVP for UPG Learning Lab: https://upglive.org/upglab-rsvp
Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join/
Follow UPG on social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/unitedpeople36
Like UPG on Facebook: www.facebook.com/unitedpeopleglobal
About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation. More information: https://unitedpeople.global/about-us/.
Santhosh Muraleedharan
United People Global
+41 79 646 17 15
comms@unitedpeople.global