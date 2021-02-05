National Floors Direct Offers Tips for Protecting and Maintaining Your New Hardwood Floor
National Floors Direct is a leading installer of quality carpets and flooring based in Astoria, NY.ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Floors Direct is a leading installer of quality carpets and flooring based in Astoria, NY. They assist many areas in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and all New England States. What makes National Floors Direct stand out in the industry is its commitment to contracting and installing entirely Healthy Home Certified floor products to preserve the air quality in the homes of the people they serve. With over three-quarters of a century of experience, National Floors Direct delivers their very own “white glove” style service at highly competitive prices.
We sat down with the National Floors Direct service and sales team to discuss common tips and best practices when installing new hardwood floors. They told us that many suggestions are being tossed around the Internet without a lot of expertise behind them. The National Floors team wanted to correct a few of the more common hardwood floor installation misconceptions and shared some of their own tips.
National Floors Direct Reviews Common Mistakes/Bad Advice for Installing Hardwood Floors
Choose the Wood You Like Best
Many people are encouraged to pick a hardwood floor type based on style preference alone, the National Floors Direct team explained. They said this is a mistake. A wood type should be chosen that fits your lifestyle. Harder woods like maple and hickory may resist scratches, but they will show them more when they happen. Softer wood may scratch easier, but scratches can also be hidden.
Failure to Prep the Subfloor
National Floors Direct warned us about this the first time we spoke. They stated failure to clean, dry, and apply a vapor seal are serious mistakes many installers make.
National Floors Direct Reviews Tips for Maintaining Hardwood Floors
National Floors Direct mentioned that while hardwood floors are durable, they are not cheap. To protect your floors, they recommended:
A Daily Sweep and Mop
A quick brush with a broom and a light mopping every day will help prevent scratches and keep mold, mildew, and fungus from damaging your floors.
Use a Hardwood Floor Cleaner Once a Month
Hardwood floors have been around for hundreds of years, National Floors Direct stated. In that time, unique cleaning formulas have been developed that do a great job of cleaning and protecting expensive hardwood flooring.
Do an Annual Deep Clean
National Floors Direct told us that hardwood flooring is permeable and will absorb dirt, microbes, and more. Performing a deep cleaning with hot water and a mild disinfectant once a year is recommended. Remember to dry your floor thoroughly afterward.
National Floors Direct reminded us that many expensive mistakes can be avoided by taking expert advice.
