ESI Technologies Achieves VMware Master Services Competency in Digital Workspace
EINPresswire.com/ -- ESI Technologies today announced that it has successfully achieved VMware’s Master Services Competency in Digital Workspace. This competency demonstrates that ESI Technologies is committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.
“This achievement is an eloquent demonstration of our long-term commitment to delivering customer value and shows our engagement with our clients to deliver the best technologies that software vendors like VMware have to offer,” stated Patrick Naoum, ESI Executive VP – Strategy, Alliances & Client Solutions. “This Master Services Competency is a testimony of ESI’s engagement to providing high-quality VMware solutions.”
“Without the support of the ESI professional services team, we could not have accomplished the aggressive timeline and goals we set for migrating Workspace ONE from on-premises to SaaS. Without your dedication, including many collaboration sessions and the support of our account executive team, we would not have succeeded.” Nick Mohamed – York Regional Police Force.
“VMware is pleased to recognize ESI Technologies for achieving the Digital Workspace Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like ESI Technologies are dedicated, invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies,” said Sandy Hogan, SVP of Worldwide Commercial Sales, VMware. “We value ESI Technologies as a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities.”
VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in six specific solution areas.
VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:
● Cloud Management and Automation – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.
● Cloud Native – Designates partner organizational expertise to run and manage VMware Modern Application solutions. Achieving this competency validates partners' deep understanding of Kubernetes core concepts and proficiency in networking, security and application lifecycle management to ensure the continuous delivery of applications on Kubernetes-based platforms.
● Data Center Virtualization – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.
● Digital Workspace – Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners’ deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions.
● Network Virtualization – Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.
● VMware Cloud on AWS – Designates expertise in the deployment of an integrated cloud solution that delivers an on-demand service enabling customers to run applications across a VMware Cloud Infrastructure environment with access to a broad range of AWS services.
VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers’ needs, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partners now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.
About ESI Technologies
Since 1994, we have been helping Canadian companies accelerate their business by connecting the critical areas of data transformation to actionable knowledge. Our in-depth expertise combined with our market leading vendor partners enables us to effectively contribute to our customers success by leveraging the solutions best adapted to their challenges. Website
VMware, vSphere, Workspace ONE, Horizon, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.
