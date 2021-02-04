Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,238 in the last 365 days.

Utility rate increases supported by Dems

Santa Fe, NM- Democrat lawmakers in the House Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Committee (EENC), today tabled a measure that would have ensured fair and equitable protections for every New Mexican against out-of-control utility rate increases. House Bill 176, would have protected hardworking New Mexicans from utility rate price-gouging as the energy industry grapples with implementing the eco-left’s NM Green New Deal, otherwise known as the Energy Transition Act.

HB 176 was sponsored by Representatives Rod Montoya (Farmington), James Strickler (Farmington), Ryan Lane (Aztec), Joshua Hernandez (Rio Rancho), and Bill Rehm (Albuquerque). Today’s hearing was the first time this bill was brought up for debate, and was blocked on a party-line vote. 

###

You just read:

Utility rate increases supported by Dems

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.