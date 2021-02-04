Utility rate increases supported by Dems

Santa Fe, NM- Democrat lawmakers in the House Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Committee (EENC), today tabled a measure that would have ensured fair and equitable protections for every New Mexican against out-of-control utility rate increases. House Bill 176, would have protected hardworking New Mexicans from utility rate price-gouging as the energy industry grapples with implementing the eco-left’s NM Green New Deal, otherwise known as the Energy Transition Act.

HB 176 was sponsored by Representatives Rod Montoya (Farmington), James Strickler (Farmington), Ryan Lane (Aztec), Joshua Hernandez (Rio Rancho), and Bill Rehm (Albuquerque). Today’s hearing was the first time this bill was brought up for debate, and was blocked on a party-line vote.

