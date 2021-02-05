Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Stella-Jones 2021 Quarterly Earnings Release Schedule

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced the following tentative 2021 quarterly earnings release schedule and conference call times:

  • First Quarter 2021 - Monday, May 3, 2021 (1:30 p.m. EDT)
  • Second Quarter 2021 – Tuesday, August 3, 2021 (10:00 a.m. EDT)
  • Third Quarter 2021 - Tuesday, November 9, 2021 (10:00 a.m. EST)
  • Fourth Quarter 2021 - Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (10:00 a.m. EST)

Quarterly earnings releases will be issued before markets open. The above-mentioned dates will be confirmed approximately four weeks prior to the official earnings release date.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES
Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure-treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles, and the continent’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Contacts: Silvana Travaglini, CPA, CA Pierre Boucher, CPA, CMA
  Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
Stella-Jones		 Jennifer McCaughey, CFA
MaisonBrison Communications
  Tel.: (514) 940-8660 Tel.: (514) 731-0000
  stravaglini@stella-jones.com pierre@maisonbrison.com
jennifer@maisonbrison.com
     


Head Office
3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd., Suite 300
Saint-Laurent, Québec
H4R 2J8
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
Fax: (514) 934-5327		 Exchange Listings
The Toronto Stock Exchange
Stock Symbol: SJ

Transfer Agent and Registrar
Computershare Investor Services Inc.		 Investor Relations
Silvana Travaglini
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: (514) 940-8660
Fax: (514) 934-5327
stravaglini@stella-jones.com

