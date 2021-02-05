O2Micro Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Operational Highlights:

2020 Q4 revenue was $23.2 million, and within the guidance provided on October 30 th , 2020.





, 2020. Revenue increased 30% compared to the same quarter in 2019.





GAAP net income was $0.14 per fully diluted ADS, up from $0.07 per ADS, for the same quarter a year ago.





O2Micro expects first quarter 2021 revenue to be in the range of $22.3 million to $24.6 million. This is an increase of 43% to 58% when compared to the first quarter of 2020.



O2Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM)(“O2Micro), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, reported its financial results today for the Fourth Quarter ending December 31st, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter ending December 31st, 2020:

O2Micro reported fourth quarter 2020 revenue of $23.2 million. Revenue was up 30% from the same quarter in the previous year. The gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 51.3%, which was down from 56.7% in the same quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the company recorded total GAAP operating expenses of $8.3 million and was down from $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The GAAP operating margins for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 15.7 % compared to 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company reported 2020 Q4 GAAP net income of $4.4 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted ADS, compared to a GAAP net income of $1.8 million, or $0.07 per ADS in the comparable quarter of 2019.

Supplementary Data:

The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with $47.8 million in unrestricted cash and short-term investments or $1.76 per outstanding ADS, along with 303 employees worldwide of which 171 are engineers.

Management Commentary:

"O2Micro continued our growth momentum into Q4 with a 30% revenue increase over the same quarter in 2019, a net income of $4.4 million and an 18.8% profit margin (GAAP), compared to net income of $1.8 million and 10% profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2019. Strong rising demand for backlighting products for monitors, televisions, notebooks, and tablets continued their upward trend through Q4, while revenue from our battery products also grew strongly across all sectors as our proprietary mixed signal designs enriched cordless appliances, UPS, energy storage, transportation, and power tools. Strong overall market acceptance has resulted in additional Top Tier and OEM manufacturers choosing O2Micro Integrated circuits.” said Sterling Du, O2Micro’s Chairman and CEO. “These factors, along with continued management of operational costs, shows confidence that our business fundamentals are leading O2Micro into sustainable long-term profitability.”

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME follows conference call information below

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting, and Battery Power Management. The company maintains offices worldwide. Additional company and product information can be found on the company website at www.o2Micro.com.

O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) OPERATING REVENUES $ 23,235 $ 17,861 $ 78,335 $ 60,928 COST OF REVENUES 11,317 7,727 37,951 28,960 GROSS PROFIT 11,918 10,134 40,384 31,968 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development (1) 3,881 4,382 17,119 19,065 Selling, general and administrative (1) 4,385 4,828 17,742 19,286 Total Operating Expenses 8,266 9,210 34,861 38,351 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 3,652 924 5,523 (6,383 ) NON-OPERATING INCOME Interest income 70 216 506 543 Net gain (loss) recognized on long-term investments 133 245 (79 ) 788 Foreign exchange loss - net (54 ) (79 ) (238 ) (162 ) Gain on sale of real estate - 500 - 500 Government grants 666 129 817 204 Other - net 105 102 535 642 Total Non-operating Income 920 1,113 1,541 2,515 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 4,572 2,037 7,064 (3,868 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE 215 250 937 1,171 NET INCOME (LOSS) 4,357 1,787 6,127 (5,039 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustments 588 356 1,082 (85 ) Unrealized pension gain 3 61 4 65 Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 591 417 1,086 (20 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,948 $ 2,204 $ 7,213 $ (5,059 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER ADS Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.07 $ 0.23 $ (0.19 ) Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.07 $ 0.21 $ (0.19 ) ADS UNITS USED IN EARNINGS (LOSS) PER ADS CALCULATION: Basic (in thousands) 27,161 26,347 26,978 26,321 Diluted (in thousands) 30,664 27,095 28,724 26,321 (1) INCLUDES STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION CHARGE AS FOLLOWS: Research and development $ 80 $ 68 $ 293 $ 272 Selling, general and administrative $ 284 $ 310 $ 1,121 $ 1,190





O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Share Amounts)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,752 $ 10,696 Restricted cash 37 35 Short-term investments 29,054 35,693 Accounts receivable - net 16,430 10,335 Inventories 12,588 8,796 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,548 1,295 Total Current Assets 79,409 66,850 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 992 4,172 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT - NET 17,266 15,551 OTHER ASSETS 4,369 2,426 TOTAL ASSETS $ 102,036 $ 88,999 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes and accounts payable $ 7,995 $ 4,867 Income tax payable 272 611 Lease liabilities 865 827 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,934 4,839 Total Current Liabilities 15,066 11,144 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Accrued pension liabilities 177 214 Deferred income tax liabilities 545 589 Lease liabilities 2,091 1,932 Other liabilities 68 65 Total Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,881 2,800 Total Liabilities 17,947 13,944 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preference shares at $0.00002 par value per share Authorized - 250,000,000 shares - - Ordinary shares at $0.00002 par value per share Authorized - 4,750,000,000 shares Issued - 1,669,036,600 shares as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 Outstanding - 1,361,886,000 and 1,314,798,600 shares as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 143,422 143,484 Accumulated deficits (46,744 ) (51,773 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,740 4,654 Treasury stock - 307,150,600 and 354,238,000 shares as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (18,362 ) (21,343 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 84,089 75,055 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 102,036 $ 88,999

