ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Provides 2021 Guidance Including EPS Growth of 18% at the Mid-point

Fourth-Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenue of $3.5 billion, an increase of 5% versus Q3 2020
  • Record Q4 operating income of $883 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year
  • Record Q4 operating margin of 25.4% as enterprise initiatives contributed 130 basis points
  • GAAP EPS of $2.02, an increase of 2%, or 7% excluding $0.11 of divestiture gains in Q4 2019
  • Record Q4 after-tax ROIC of 32.0%, an increase of 310 basis points
  • Strong free cash flow of $705 million, 110% of net income

2021 Guidance

  • Organic growth of 7 to 10%
  • GAAP EPS of $7.60 to $8.00, an increase of 15 to 21%

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results.

“The ITW team closed out 2020 with another quarter of strong execution and financial performance, generating revenue of $3.5 billion and delivering all-time record Q4 operating income, operating margin, and ROIC performance,” said E. Scott Santi, chairman and chief executive officer.

“Looking back at 2020 in its entirety, our people around the world provided another meaningful demonstration of the power of the ITW Business Model and the differentiating value of our decentralized entrepreneurial culture in how the company responded to the unprecedented events and challenges of the past year. While it was the unique circumstances that we faced and our response to them that defined the year, it was the sum total of all that the ITW team has built over the last eight years through the execution of our enterprise strategy that gave us the capabilities and options to respond as we did. In the face of a global pandemic, our ability to deliver strong operational and financial performance while remaining fully invested in the execution of our long-term enterprise strategy provides further evidence that ITW is a company that has the enduring competitive advantages, resilience, and agility necessary to deliver consistent top tier performance in any environment and over the long term. I offer my heartfelt thanks to all my ITW colleagues for their dedication and commitment to keeping their co-workers safe, serving our customers with excellence, and continuing to make progress on our path to ITW’s full-potential performance,” Santi concluded.

2020 Results
Fourth-quarter revenue of $3.5 billion increased 0.2 percent versus prior year, as organic revenue declined 0.9 percent, divestitures reduced revenue by 0.7 percent and foreign currency translation impact was favorable by 1.8 percent. Product Line Simplification (PLS) reduced organic revenue by 20 basis points. GAAP EPS increased two percent to $2.02. Excluding $0.11 of divestiture gains in the fourth quarter of 2019, EPS increased seven percent. Operating income increased seven percent to $883 million. Operating margin was 25.4 percent, an increase of 170 basis points with enterprise initiatives contributing 130 basis points. Free cash flow was $705 million, 110 percent of net income. After-tax return on invested capital improved to 32.0 percent compared to 28.9 percent in the prior year period. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was 22.1 percent.

Full year revenue of $12.6 billion declined 10.9 percent, as organic revenue declined 9.8 percent, divestitures reduced revenue by 0.9 percent and foreign currency translation impact was unfavorable by 0.2 percent. PLS reduced organic revenue by 30 basis points. 2020 GAAP EPS declined fourteen percent to $6.63. Operating margin of 22.9 percent was down from 24.1 percent in the prior year as the impact of lower volumes was partially offset by enterprise initiatives of 120 basis points. Free cash flow was $2.6 billion, 122 percent of net income. After-tax return on invested capital was 26.2 percent. The company repurchased $706 million of its own shares and raised its dividend seven percent in August 2020 to an annualized $4.56 per share. The effective tax rate for the full year was 22.0 percent.

2021 Guidance
The company initiated full-year GAAP EPS guidance in a range of $7.60 to $8.00 per share, an increase of 15 to 21 percent. Organic growth is expected to be in the range of seven to ten percent. Revenue is expected to grow in the range of nine to twelve percent as foreign currency translation at current exchange rates is projected to increase revenues by approximately two percent. PLS impact is forecasted to be approximately 50 basis points. Operating margin is expected to be in a range of 24 to 25 percent, with enterprise initiatives contributing approximately 100 basis points. Free cash flow is expected to be greater than 100 percent of net income. The company plans to repurchase approximately $1 billion of its shares in 2021 and expects an effective tax rate in the range of 23 to 24 percent.

Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of Free Cash Flow conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and a reconciliation of estimated Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of availability of reliable forward-looking cash flow and operating information.

Forward-looking Statement
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, related government actions and the company’s strategy in response thereto on the company’s business, the anticipated duration of the company’s COVID-19 containment and recovery phases, expected impact of tariffs and raw material inflation, product line simplification activities and enterprise initiatives, future financial performance, operating performance, free cash flow, organic and total revenue, operating margin, price/cost impact, statements regarding diluted income per share, restructuring expenses and related benefits, expected adjustments to capacity and cost structure, expected dividend payments, expected repatriation, after-tax return on invested capital, expected total shareholder returns, effective tax rates, exchange rates, expected access to liquidity sources, expected capital allocation, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, potential acquisitions and dispositions and related impact on financial results, including statements with respect to the acquisition of the MTS Test & Simulation business, and the Company’s 2021 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include those contained in ITW's Form 10-K for 2019 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com




ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
In millions except per share amounts 2020   2019   2020   2019
Operating Revenue $ 3,475       $ 3,469       $ 12,574       $ 14,109    
Cost of revenue 2,000       2,022       7,375       8,187    
Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 557       586       2,163       2,361    
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 35       37       154       159    
Operating Income 883       824       2,882       3,402    
Interest expense (52 )     (51 )     (206 )     (221 )  
Other income (expense) (7 )     58       28       107    
Income Before Taxes 824       831       2,704       3,288    
Income taxes 182       190       595       767    
Net Income $ 642       $ 641       $ 2,109       $ 2,521    
               
Net Income Per Share:              
Basic $ 2.03       $ 2.00       $ 6.66       $ 7.78    
Diluted $ 2.02       $ 1.99       $ 6.63       $ 7.74    
               
Cash Dividends Per Share:              
Paid $ 1.14       $ 1.07       $ 4.35       $ 4.07    
Declared $ 1.14       $ 1.07       $ 4.42       $ 4.14    
               
Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period:              
Average 316.7   321.2   316.9   323.9
Average assuming dilution 318.1   322.9   318.3   325.6




ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

In millions December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Assets      
Current Assets:      
Cash and equivalents $ 2,564       $ 1,981    
Trade receivables 2,506       2,461    
Inventories 1,189       1,164    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 264       296    
Assets held for sale       351    
Total current assets 6,523       6,253    
       
Net plant and equipment 1,777       1,729    
Goodwill 4,690       4,492    
Intangible assets 781       851    
Deferred income taxes 533       516    
Other assets 1,308       1,227    
  $ 15,612       $ 15,068    
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities:      
Short-term debt $ 350       $ 4    
Accounts payable 534       472    
Accrued expenses 1,284       1,217    
Cash dividends payable 361       342    
Income taxes payable 60       48    
Liabilities held for sale       71    
Total current liabilities 2,589       2,154    
       
Noncurrent Liabilities:      
Long-term debt 7,772       7,754    
Deferred income taxes 588       668    
Noncurrent income taxes payable 413       462    
Other liabilities 1,068       1,000    
Total noncurrent liabilities 9,841       9,884    
       
Stockholders' Equity:      
Common stock 6       6    
Additional paid-in-capital 1,362       1,304    
Retained earnings 23,114       22,403    
Common stock held in treasury (19,659 )     (18,982 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,642 )     (1,705 )  
Noncontrolling interest 1       4    
Total stockholders' equity 3,182       3,030    
  $ 15,612       $ 15,068    




ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Dollars in millions Total
Revenue		 Operating
Income		 Operating
Margin
Automotive OEM $ 800     $ 191     23.9 %
Food Equipment 471     106     22.3 %
Test & Measurement and Electronics 534     153     28.6 %
Welding 368     107     28.9 %
Polymers & Fluids 437     111     25.4 %
Construction Products 430     112     26.2 %
Specialty Products 439     119     27.0 %
Intersegment (4 )       %
Total Segments 3,475      899      25.8  %
Unallocated     (16 )   %
Total Company $ 3,475      $ 883      25.4  %


Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
Dollars in millions Total
Revenue		 Operating
Income		 Operating
Margin
Automotive OEM $ 2,571     $ 457     17.8 %
Food Equipment 1,739     342     19.6 %
Test & Measurement and Electronics 1,963     507     25.8 %
Welding 1,384     376     27.1 %
Polymers & Fluids 1,622     402     24.8 %
Construction Products 1,652     421     25.5 %
Specialty Products 1,660     432     26.0 %
Intersegment (17 )       %
Total Segments 12,574      2,937      23.4  %
Unallocated     (55 )   %
Total Company $ 12,574      $ 2,882      22.9  %




ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating Revenue Automotive
OEM		 Food
Equipment		 Test &
Measurement
and
Electronics		 Welding Polymers &
Fluids		 Construction
Products		 Specialty
Products		 Total ITW
Organic 7.8 % (19.1 ) % (3.1 ) % (2.4 ) % 6.8 % 8.1 % (2.8 ) % (0.9 ) %
Acquisitions/ Divestitures %   % (1.9 ) % (3.1 ) % % % (0.3 ) % (0.7 ) %
Translation 2.6 % 1.8   % 1.7   % 0.7   % 0.2 % 3.8 % 1.5   % 1.8   %
Operating Revenue 10.4 % (17.3 ) % (3.3 ) % (4.8 ) % 7.0 % 11.9 % (1.6 ) % 0.2   %


Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating Margin Automotive
OEM		 Food
Equipment		 Test &
Measurement
and
Electronics		 Welding Polymers &
Fluids		 Construction
Products		 Specialty
Products		 Total ITW
Operating Leverage 140 bps (470) bps (70) bps (50) bps 160 bps 160 bps (60) bps (20) bps
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 120 bps (60) bps 110 bps 280 bps 10 bps 240 bps 270 bps 160 bps
Total Organic 260 bps (530) bps 40 bps 230 bps 170 bps 400 bps 210 bps 140 bps
Acquisitions/ Divestitures 40 bps 50 bps 30 bps 10 bps
Restructuring/Other 10 bps 10 bps (30) bps 70 bps 70 bps 10 bps 20 bps
Total Operating Margin Change 270 bps (520) bps 50 bps 350 bps 240 bps 400 bps 250 bps 170 bps
                 
Total Operating Margin % * 23.9% 22.3% 28.6% 28.9% 25.4% 26.2% 27.0% 25.4%
                 
* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 40 bps 80 bps 180 bps 20 bps 300 bps 20 bps 90 bps 110 bps**
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.09) on GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020.




ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Full Year 2020 vs Full Year 2019 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating Revenue Automotive
OEM		 Food
Equipment		 Test &
Measurement
and
Electronics		 Welding Polymers &
Fluids		 Construction
Products		 Specialty
Products		 Total ITW
Organic (16.0 ) % (20.6 ) % (4.9 ) % (11.8 ) % (1.4 ) % 1.5 % (8.2 ) % (9.8 ) %
Acquisitions/ Divestitures   %   % (2.8 ) % (3.7 ) %   % % (0.8 ) % (0.9 ) %
Translation (0.1 ) % 0.1   % 0.3   %   % (1.4 ) % 0.2 % (0.1 ) % (0.2 ) %
Operating Revenue (16.1 ) % (20.5 ) % (7.4 ) % (15.5 ) % (2.8 ) % 1.7 % (9.1 ) % (10.9 ) %


Full Year 2020 vs Full Year 2019 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating Margin Automotive
OEM		 Food
Equipment		 Test &
Measurement
and
Electronics		 Welding Polymers &
Fluids		 Construction
Products		 Specialty
Products		 Total ITW
Operating Leverage (330) bps (540) bps (130) bps (220) bps (30) bps 30 bps (180) bps (230) bps
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs (90) bps (140) bps 120 bps 60 bps 180 bps 130 bps 90 bps 70 bps
Total Organic (420) bps (680) bps (10) bps (160) bps 150 bps 160 bps (90) bps (160) bps
Acquisitions/ Divestitures 40 bps 60 bps 40 bps 10 bps
Restructuring/Other 50 bps (10) bps 40 bps 50 bps 30 bps 60 bps 30 bps
Total Operating Margin Change (370) bps (680) bps 20 bps (60) bps 200 bps 190 bps 10 bps (120) bps
                 
Total Operating Margin % * 17.8% 19.6% 25.8% 27.1% 24.8% 25.5% 26.0% 22.9%
                 
* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 50 bps 80 bps 250 bps 20 bps 330 bps 30 bps 90 bps 130 bps**
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.37) on GAAP earnings per share for 2020.




ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
Dollars in millions 2020   2019   2020   2019
Operating income $ 883       $ 824       $ 2,882       $ 3,402    
Tax rate 22.1   %   22.8   %   22.0   %   24.0   %
Income taxes (194 )     (188 )     (633 )     (815 )  
Operating income after taxes $ 689       $ 636       $ 2,249       $ 2,587    
               
Invested capital:              
Trade receivables $ 2,506       $ 2,461       $ 2,506       $ 2,461    
Inventories 1,189       1,164       1,189       1,164    
Net assets held for sale       280             280    
Net plant and equipment 1,777       1,729       1,777       1,729    
Goodwill and intangible assets 5,471       5,343       5,471       5,343    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,818 )     (1,689 )     (1,818 )     (1,689 )  
Other, net (385 )     (481 )     (385 )     (481 )  
Total invested capital $ 8,740       $ 8,807       $ 8,740       $ 8,807    
               
Average invested capital $ 8,606       $ 8,797       $ 8,576       $ 9,028    
After-tax return on average invested capital 32.0   %   28.9   %   26.2   %   28.7   %

A reconciliation of the 2019 effective tax rate excluding the third quarter 2019 discrete tax benefit of $21 million is as follows:

  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2019
Dollars in millions Income Taxes   Tax Rate
As reported $ 767     23.3 %
Discrete tax benefit related to third quarter 21     0.7 %
As adjusted $ 788     24.0 %




ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
Dollars in millions 2020   2019   2020   2019
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 773       $ 774       $ 2,807       $ 2,995    
Less: Additions to plant and equipment (68 )     (82 )     (236 )     (326 )  
Free cash flow $ 705       $ 692       $ 2,571       $ 2,669    
               
Net income $ 642       $ 641       $ 2,109       $ 2,521    
Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 110   %   108   %   122   %   106   %

TOTAL DEBT TO EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

  Twelve Months Ended
Dollars in millions December 31, 2020
Total debt $ 8,122    
   
Net income $ 2,109    
Add:  
Interest expense 206    
Other income (28 )  
Income taxes 595    
Depreciation 273    
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 154    
EBITDA $ 3,309    
Total debt to EBITDA ratio   2.5 x  


Media Contact 
Illinois Tool Works 
Trisha Knych 
Tel: 224.661.7566 
mediarelations@itw.com 		Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works
Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7433 
investorrelations@itw.com


