New 2021 Nissan Kicks, with updated styling and enhanced connectivity, starts at $19,500

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Nissan Kicks is now on sale across the U.S., with a starting MSRP of $19,500 USD1 for the Kicks S model.



Along with its updated exterior and interior styling, the new Kicks now offers standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ on all grades, as well as available NissanConnect® Services – a suite of convenience and security features that includes an available Wi-Fi hotspot, remote vehicle commands and safety features including Automatic Collision Notification.

Also standard on all Kicks models is Nissan Safety Shield® 360 with class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking2. Fuel economy is another Kicks strong point with best-in-class3 ratings of 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined4.

The 2021 Kicks is offered in three well-equipped premium grade levels: S, SV and SR. There is also a new SR premium package available.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2020 Nissan Kicks:

Kicks S FWD $19,500 USD Kicks SV FWD $21,300 USD Kicks SR FWD $21,940 USD

Destination and Handling $1,150

To find out more about the 2021 Nissan Kicks and the rest of the Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.

MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and $1,150 USD destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. AutoPacific segmentation. 2021 Kicks S vs. latest in-market competitors in the XSUV Subcompact Class. Rear Automatic Braking cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide warning or braking in all conditions. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving and brake as needed to prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Comparison based on manufacturer websites. AutoPacific segmentation. Comparison based on 2021 Nissan Kicks vs. latest in-market competitors in XSUV Subcompact Segment (excluding hybrids, alternative fuel and electric vehicles). Base models compared. 2021 EPA Fuel Economy Estimates 31 City/36 Highway/33 Combined for 2021 Nissan Kicks S. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions - use for comparison only. Fuel economy based on 2021 EPA fuel economy estimates for 2021 Kicks FWD models of 33 mpg combined.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4f8f1f3-0563-45a3-8e78-3243f079626a



